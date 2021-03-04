MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferencing, Exhibitions) Market Size, Share, Business Stats, Growth perspective and Forecast 2027

The MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferencing, Exhibitions) Market delivers a succinct analysis on industry size, regional growth and revenue forecasts for the upcoming years. The report further sheds light on significant challenges and latest growth strategies adopted by manufacturers who are a part of the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

Global MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferencing, Exhibitions) Market is valued at USD 882.84 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 1546.69 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 12.46% over the forecast period.Increasing development of diverse tourism offerings along with the government organizations’ support is likely to boost the market growth.

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report https://brandessenceresearch.biz/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=65805&RequestType=Sample

**The sample pages of this report is immediately accessible on-demand.**

The MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferencing, Exhibitions) market refers to a specialized group of tourism committed to planning, booking, and facilitating conferences, seminars, and other events. Meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) is a type of tourism in which large groups from the business come together. MICE industry include the number of factors, where agents working in this field to provide a full range of travel and conference services for business groups and events of longer duration. The hospitality sector is accounted for about 40 to 60 % of their revenue generated in the MICE industry. Many countries throughout the world have realised the significance of the tourism industry that can positively influence the growth of their organizations by promoting business travel through the adoption of MICE.

Global MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferencing, Exhibitions) market report is segmented on basis of type, application and region & country level. Based upon type, global MICE market is classified into meetings, incentives and exhibitions. Based upon application, market is classified into academic field, business field, political field, exhibitions and others.

The regions covered in this Global MICE Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of global MICE market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global MICE Market Report–

Some major key players for global MICE market are Capita Travel and Events, CWT Meetings & Events, IBTM Events, Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG), ATPI, BCD Meetings and Events, Cievents, Freeman, Grass Roots Meetings and Events, Questex and others.

Scope Of The Report:

Increasing Number of Corporate Meetings and Events from the Business Sectors is Expected to Drive the Market Growth.

The demand for MICE is on the rise from the past few years, as business travel seems to be continually increasing along with the increase in number and size of corporate meetings and events. This has created the huge opportunity to expand the tourism services for the corporate world which is beneficial to the event planners, hotels and event spaces. Additionally, corporate travelers are choosing the MICE tours to promote their businesses which is a good combination of business activity and sightseeing relaxation. The MICE industry has been gaining importance over past few years, since meeting planners and travel agents are organizing the corporate incentive travel programs to reward the employees for reaching specific targets.

Mice industry has shown tremendous growth by about 15% to 20% during the last 5 years along with the created employment and foreign exchange for the country. Furthermore, the rapid innovation in advanced technologies including augmented reality, artificial intelligence, social media platforms and ad hoc apps have also gained a huge interest across the meeting and events industry which is also supplementing the market growth. However, one of the most challenging things in this sector is to maintain the service standards in accordance with intense competition in the tourism industry.

Europe is Expected to Dominate the Global MICE Market.

Europe is expected to account for the largest share of global MICE market over the forecast period. The demand for meetings and events has shown a significant growth, while many businesses from the European region being more attracted towards the MICE tourism industry by highly spending on it and with rising trends of social networking platform. For example; the spending of European companies increase by 1.8% followed by central and South America. Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain and Italy are among the most preferred tourism places, together they have spent USD 208.18 billion in 2016 which is increase by 6.3% from the year 2015. National tourism organizations from the Asian countries are taking initiatives to organize this form of tourism which has lifted the MICE industry to the next level in this region.

Key Benefits for Global MICE Market Report–

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global MICE Market Segmentation:–

By Type:

Meetings

Incentives

Exhibitions

By Application:

Academic Field

Business Field

Political Field

Exhibitions

Others

By Region

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o UK

o France

o Germany

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

This comprehensive report will provide:

Enhance your strategic decision making

Assist with your research, presentations and business plans

Show which emerging market opportunities to focus on

Increase your industry knowledge

Keep you up-to-date with crucial market developments

Allow you to develop informed growth strategies

Build your technical insight

Illustrate trends to exploit

Strengthen your analysis of competitors

Provide risk analysis, helping you avoid the pitfalls other companies could make

Ultimately, help you to maximize profitability for your company.

Request for Methodology Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.biz/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=65805&RequestType=Methodology

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

What are the trends of this market?

Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2017?

How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segment account for in 2025?

Which region has more opportunities?

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global MICE Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global MICE Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. MICE Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.8.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.8.2. Bargaining Power of Consumers

2.8.3. Threat of New Entrants

2.8.4. Threat of Substitute Product and Services

2.8.5. Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

2.9.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Segmentation

2.9.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region

Chapter – Global MICE Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis

3.1. Global MICE Market Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%), 2014- 2025

3.2. Global MICE Market Revenue Market Share (%), 2014- 2025

3.3. Global MICE Market Sales (Number of Units), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%), 2014- 2025

3.4. Global MICE Market Sales Market Share (%), 2014- 2025

Chapter – Global MICE Market Analysis: By Mat Type Chapter – Global MICE Market Analysis: By Applications Type Chapter – Global MICE Market Analysis: By End-Use Industry

Get Full Report: https://brandessenceresearch.biz/ICT-and-Media/MICE-Market-Size/Summary

About us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at [email protected]