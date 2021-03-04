Mexico Electrically-Powered Hydraulic Steering Market 2021 Precise Outlook- JTEKT Corporation, Nexteer Automotive, NSK Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH

The report Mexico Electrically-Powered Hydraulic Steering Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025) covers the current status of the market including market size, growth rate, prominent players and current competition landscape. It also analyzes the future opportunities and forecasts the market assessing the strategies of the key players in terms of merger and acquisitions, R & D investments, technological advancements. The report further provides key recent developments, profiling of key players and market dynamics. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Mexico electro-hydraulic power steering market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The Mexico Electrically-Powered Hydraulic Steering market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like JTEKT Corporation, Nexteer Automotive, NSK Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Showa Group, Danfoss, Continental AG, Thyssenkrupp Presta AG, Mando Corporation among others.

– As most vehicles nowadays have become heavier and switched to front-wheel drive, along with an increase in tire diameter and width, the effort needed to turn the steering wheel manually would also increase. To reduce the manual effort, power steering or rather power-assisted steering were introduced to assist the driver.

– Some of the advantages of power steering are its adjustable speed characteristic, where the steering is assisted more at low speed and assisted lightly at high speed to increase the control over the vehicle. This feature has gradually become a commonplace across all new vehicles. Of the different types of steering systems available nowadays, electro-hydraulic power steering is one of them.

– Electro-hydraulic hybrid systems allow conventional hydraulic steering to run without the need of an engine-driven hydraulic pump. The hydraulic pressure instead is supplied by an electric motor pump unit that does not draw power from the engine. This concept is particularly helpful in vehicles that utilize conventional hydraulic steering as a basic technology but are also offered for hybrid-electric vehicle variants.

Advancements in Electric Power Steering (EPS) Technology Phasing Out the Electro-Hydraulic System

Failure of steering systems in vehicles, such as Ford Focus (2008) and Mercury Mariner SUV, helped in bringing about significant changes in electric power steering (EPS) technologies, driven by the improvements and advancements of steering sensors. An electric power steering (EPS) does not use any form of hydraulic pressure to provide steering assistance. This technology is fully electronic and uses an electric motor to provide direct assistance. Since there is no power lost in generating and transmitting the hydraulic power, these systems are typically more efficient than the conventional hydraulic or electro-hydraulic steering systems. Furthermore, EPS systems are less complex than hydraulic systems. Hence, they are easier to manufacture. Moreover, car owners find it easier to maintain these systems, as there are fewer fluids and oils involved.

