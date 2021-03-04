Mexico Electrically-Powered Hydraulic Steering Market 2021 Precise Outlook – JTEKT Corporation, Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd

The report titled “Mexico Electrically-Powered Hydraulic Steering Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Mexico Electrically-Powered Hydraulic Steering market is expected to register a CAGR of around 6%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2027.

Top Companies in the Global Mexico Electrically-Powered Hydraulic Steering Market: –JTEKT Corporation, Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, NSK Ltd, and Robert Bosch GmbH

Industry News and Developments:

– As most vehicles nowadays have become heavier and switched to front-wheel drive, along with an increase in tire diameter and width, the effort needed to turn the steering wheel manually would also increase. To reduce the manual effort, power steering or rather power-assisted steering were introduced to assist the driver.

– Some of the advantages of power steering are its adjustable speed characteristic, where the steering is assisted more at low speed and assisted lightly at high speed to increase the control over the vehicle. This feature has gradually become a commonplace across all new vehicles. Of the different types of steering systems available nowadays, electro-hydraulic power steering is one of them.

– Electro-hydraulic hybrid systems allow conventional hydraulic steering to run without the need of an engine-driven hydraulic pump. The hydraulic pressure instead is supplied by an electric motor pump unit that does not draw power from the engine. This concept is particularly helpful in vehicles that utilize conventional hydraulic steering as a basic technology but are also offered for hybrid-electric vehicle variants.

Key Market Trends

Advancements in Electric Power Steering (EPS) Technology Phasing Out the Electro-Hydraulic System

Failure of steering systems in vehicles, such as Ford Focus (2008) and Mercury Mariner SUV, helped in bringing about significant changes in electric power steering (EPS) technologies, driven by the improvements and advancements of steering sensors.

An electric power steering (EPS) does not use any form of hydraulic pressure to provide steering assistance. This technology is fully electronic and uses an electric motor to provide direct assistance. Since there is no power lost in generating and transmitting the hydraulic power, these systems are typically more efficient than the conventional hydraulic or electro-hydraulic steering systems. Furthermore, EPS systems are less complex than hydraulic systems. Hence, they are easier to manufacture. Moreover, car owners find it easier to maintain these systems, as there are fewer fluids and oils involved.

Commercial Vehicles Market is Expected to Witness High Growth

Energy saving is one of the most significant concerns in the development of new heavy vehicles, especially steering systems, as over 70% of the fuel consumed by a conventional hydraulic power steering (HPS) systems is unnecessary and can be avoided.

EHPS offers more fuel savings than an HPS system, which transitions to great cost benefits for commercial vehicle owners. For instance, an EHPS product from TRW has achieved fuel savings of 0.2 L/100 km, as compared to a conventional HPS system. EHPS system also has a significantly higher rack load than an HPS system.

North America is a huge market for commercial vehicles, such as heavy trucks, construction machinery, and agricultural machinery. Electro-hydraulic power steering systems are employed in the majority of these vehicles within the region.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Mexico Electrically-Powered Hydraulic Steering market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Mexico Electrically-Powered Hydraulic Steering Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Market Size Forecasts: The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Mexico Electrically-Powered Hydraulic Steering market size based on value and volume

Market Trend Analysis: This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global Mexico Electrically-Powered Hydraulic Steering market

Future Prospects: The report here offers crucial information on the rewarding opportunities in the global Mexico Electrically-Powered Hydraulic Steering market

This allows an understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

