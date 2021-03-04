Metal-Organic Framework Market will reach ~US$ 1.2 Mn by 2027 with CAGR 11% according to a new research report

The Report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. Metal-Organic Framework Market Report is an objective and in-depth study of the current state aimed at the major drivers, market strategies, and key player’s growth. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, New product launch, Product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a universal and local scale.

Some of the key players operating in this market include: Strem Chemicals,novoMOF AG,ProfMOF,MOFWORX,Nanoshel LLC,GS Alliance Co., Ltd.,NanoResearch Elements Inc.

Manufacturers Leverage Opportunities to Increase Gas Storage Capacities

Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) are being extensively used in gas storage applications. Companies in the metal-organic framework market are increasing their production capacities to develop low pressure-swing mode MOF tanks that overcome limitations of traditional gas storage methods. For instance, Framergy – a supplier of absorbents and catalysts, conducted a pilot study using light hydrocarbon management system units loaded with metal-organic frameworks to enhance the process of natural gas storage.

Regions Covered in the Global Ground Metal-Organic Framework Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)a

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020-2026

Metal-organic Framework Market: Overview

Metal-organic framework comprises a wide range of crystalline materials. It consists of a co-ordination bond between metal ions and organic linkers. Metal-organic framework is a type of structural linkage between metal and solvent molecules, which provides a large surface area, in nanometers, at the atomic level. Continuous linkages between the molecules provide a high-density porous material that exhibits superior properties such as purification, toxic gas absorption, gas absorption, liquid separation, gas storage, and catalysis.

Metal-organic framework, also known as a porous coordination polymer, has received considerable attention from a large number of end-use industries. Metal-organic framework offers excellent properties that can separate toxic chemicals, liquid, and gases. Metal-organic framework possesses numerous attractive features such as high micro pore volume, huge surface area, easily adjustable structure, and excellent flexibility in the network topology. Technological advancements in material science, along with rapid industrialization in various countries are projected to boost the metal-organic framework market in the near future.

