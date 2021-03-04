Mesotherapy Market is Driven by Rise in Number of People Living with Numerous Age-related Health Issues

Global Mesotherapy Market: Introduction

Mesotherapy is a technique that is used to inject vitamins, enzymes, hormones, and plant extracts to rejuvenate and tighten skin as well as remove excess fat. In 1952, the technique was first used for pain relief. It is a non-invasive non-surgical technique that uses micro-injections of pharmaceutical and homeopathic preparations.

Mesotherapy is often used to address a wide range of skin issues such as pigmentation, skin tightening, cellulite reduction lines and wrinkles, fat removal from the face, arms, thighs, stomach, hips, and legs, alopecia, etc. Mesotherapy can also be employed to address skin issues, such as age spots, pigmentation, and melasma. It can also brighten up the face and even out the skin tone. In addition to treating wrinkles and removing unwanted fat, mesotherapy is also utilized to treat hair loss caused due to alopecia.

There are no standard formulas that are used for mesotherapy. It is mostly observed that a patient receives different treatment from one doctor, as compared to that from another. It is always recommended to undergo mesotherapy from a licensed doctor who has considerable experience with the procedure.

Key Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities of Global Mesotherapy Market

The high concentration of serums, vitamins, and other nutritious blends of potent ingredients refresh and rejuvenate the patient’s skin. When done correctly, mesotherapy ensures that the products are delivered to the skin properly. These advantages of mesotherapy have boosted the global mesotherapy market.

Mesotherapy is still considered as a relatively new method in the field of skin treatment. The results are quite diverse and some patients report no difference in their appearance after the procedure, which has been a key restraint for the global mesotherapy market.

The procedure is painless and consumes less time, which is estimated to help replace more complex skin rejuvenation process and subsequently, create more opportunities for the global mesotherapy market

Europe to Capture Major Share of Global Mesotherapy Market

Europe is a leading market for mesotherapy globally, due to an increase in the middle aged population and easy availability of products due to large number of manufacturers in the region

The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a significant growth rate due to the fact that several countries in the region attract medical tourism in which skin and beauty treatment are major contributors. India and China are also prominent manufacturers of mesotherapy products, which in turn drives the mesotherapy market in the region.

Key Players Operating in global Mesotherapy market

The global mesotherapy market is highly fragmented, with the presence of various key players. A large number of manufacturers hold a major share in their respective regions. Major players operating in the global mesotherapy market are:

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Mesoskinline, INSTITUTE BCN

KORU PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD

Fusion Meso

TOSKANI COSMETICS

Korman

OSTAR BEAUTY SCI-TECH CO LTD.

mesoestetic

Revitacar

Galderma

DERMEDICS International

Mesotech S.r.l.

SKIN TECH PHARMA GROUP

