Membrane Contactor Market: Global Trends, Opportunities and Market Projections for Upcoming Years| Top Players- Romfil, 3M, Ju.cla.s S.r.l., PTI Pacific Pty. Ltd., Entegris, Compact Membrane Systems

Market Overview

Membrane contactor market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.60% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on membrane contactor market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Membrane contactors are the type of systems in which the porous membranes are used to carry out mass transfer between phases. It is also used as a nonselective interface that placed between two phases where its purpose is to keep the two phases alienated and in contact at the same time.

The growing use of membrane contactors in degassing applications and their inclination over other conventional equipment such as vacuum towers and packed towers has highly influenced growth of the membrane contactor market. In line with this, the increasing use of technology for the removal of gases is also acting as a key determinant favoring the growth of the membrane contactor market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Also the, increasing population, increasing awareness about water and wastewater treatment, growing industrialization and rapid shift from chemical water treatment to physical water treatment are also positively impacting the growth of the membrane contactor market. The major factor accountable for the growth of the market is the rapidly shifting inclination towards the use of membrane degassing over chemical degassing.

However, the high capital and replacement cost of membranes as well as the various issues related to lifespan and efficiency of membranes may act as key restraint towards membrane contactor market growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028, whereas lack of plant designers to accept new technologies have the potential to challenge the growth of the membrane contactor market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Furthermore, the increasing application in inkjet printing, ink filling, and coatings as well as the alternative for post-treatment of anaerobic effluents will further offer a variety of growth opportunities for the membrane contactor market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Major Industry Players

The major players covered in the membrane contactor market report are Romfil, 3M, Ju.cla.s S.r.l., PTI Pacific Pty. Ltd., Entegris, Compact Membrane Systems, Aker Solutions, EUROWATER, Veolia, HydroGroup, Jiangsu kaimi membrane technology Co.,Ltd., Deionx, Theway Membranes Evergreen Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Asia-Pacific leads the membrane contactor market because of the increasing population, rapid industrialization, growing awareness regarding water and wastewater treatment and rapid shift from chemical water treatment to physical water treatment within this particular region. Europe is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the largest consumer of the membrane contactor.

Global Membrane Contactor Market Scope and Market Size

Membrane contactor market is segmented on the basis of membrane type and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of membrane type, the membrane contactor market is segmented into polypropylene, polytetrafluoroethylene and others. Polypropylene segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the membrane contactor market during the forecast period.

The application segment for membrane contactor market is segmented into water and wastewater treatment, food processing, power and steam generation, oil and gas and others. The water and wastewater treatment segment is estimated to account for the largest market share due to the rising usage of membrane contactors in industrial wastewater processing as well as municipal water treatment plants.

Based on regions, the Membrane Contactor Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

