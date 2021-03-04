Medical Electronics Industry- Exclusive Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Analog Devices, Texas Semiconductor, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation and more.

Global Medical Electronics Market 2021-2026, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The medical electronics market is estimated to be worth USD 6.3 billion in 2021 and projected to reach USD 8.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The medical electronics market is expected to witness strong growth in the next 5 years mainly due to the rising incidents of chronic diseases; increasing adoption of medical imaging, monitoring, and implantable devices; rising expenditure on healthcare across the world; and a growing elderly population.

The market for the non-invasive medical procedure in the medical electronics market. The several factors such as the rising government subsidies on medical devices, increasing adoption of IoT-based medical devices, surging demand for digital radiography systems, and growing use of flat-panel detectors (FPDs) contribute to the augmented demand for non-invasive medical electronics.

The medical electronics market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in the geriatric population, presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, and high healthcare expenditure are supporting the growth of the medical electronics market in the Americas.

#Key Players- Analog Devices (US), Texas Semiconductor (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Medtronic (Ireland), ST Microelectronics (Switzerland), NXP Semiconductor (Netherlands),Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (US),Maxim Integrated Products (US),ON Semiconductor Corporation (US),Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan),and Microchip Technology (US).

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

Figure 1 Medical Electronics Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.3.2.1 Inclusions And Exclusions For Component Segment

1.3.2.2 Inclusions And Exclusions For Other Segments (Application, Medical Device Classification, Medical Procedure, And Region)

1.3.3 Years Considered

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 2 Medical Electronics Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 List Of Major Secondary Sources

2.1.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Participants In Primary Processes Across Value Chain Of Medical Electronics Market

2.1.2.2 Breakdown Of Primaries

2.1.2.3 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.3 Secondary And Primary Research

2.1.3.1 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1.1 Approach For Capturing Market Size By Bottom-Up Analysis (Demand Side)

Figure 3 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Medical Electronics Market Estimation: Demand-Side Analysis

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Demand-Side Approach

2.2.3 Top-Down Approach

2.2.3.1 Approach For Capturing Market Size By Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

Figure 5 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Top-Down Approach

2.2.4 Medical Electronics Market Estimation: Supply-Side Analysis

Figure 6 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Supply-Side Approach

Table 1 Market Growth Assumptions

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 7 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Post-Covid-19: Realistic Scenario

3.2 Post-Covid-19: Optimistic Scenario

3.3 Post-Covid-19: Pessimistic Scenario

Figure 8 Pre- And Post-Covid-19 Scenario Analyses For Medical Electronics Market, 2017–2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 9 Medical Electronics Market, 2017–2026 (Usd Billion)

Figure 10 Batteries To Capture Largest Share Of Medical Electronics Market, By Comp0nent, In 2021

Figure 11 Patient Monitoring End-User Product To Hold Largest Size Of Medical Electronics Market During Forecast Period

Figure 12 Minimally Invasive Procedure To Grow At Highest Cagr During Forecast Period In Meidcal Electronics Market

Figure 13 North America Accounted For Largest Share Of Medical Electronics Market In 2020

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities In Medical Electronics Market

Figure 14 Increasing Adoption Of Iot-Based Medical Devices To Boost Medical Electronics Market During Forecast Period

4.2 Medical Electronics Market, By Component

Figure 15 Batteries To Hold Largest Size Of Medical Electronics Market, By Component, In 2021

4.3 Medical Electronics Market, By End-User Product

Figure 16 Patient Monitoring Devices To Account For Largest Size Of Medical Electronics Market In 2021

4.4 Medical Electronics Market, By Medical Procedure

Figure 17 Non-Invasive Procedure To Hold Largest Share Of Medical Electronics Market In 2026

4.5 Medical Electronics Market, By Application

Figure 18 Patient Monitoring Application To Dominate Medical Electronics Market During Forecast Period

4.6 Medical Electronics Market In North America, By Application And Country

Figure 19 Patient Monitoring Application And Us Held Largest Share Of Medical Electronics Market In North America, By Application And Country, Respectively, In 2020

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 20 Medical Electronics Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Aging Population And Increasing Life Expectancy

Figure 21 Global And Regional Elderly Population Over 60 Years And Above, 2017 Vs. 2050

5.2.1.2 Rising Healthcare Spending And Ever-Changing Healthcare Landscape

Figure 22 Regional Percentage Of Gdp Spend On Healthcare, 1995–2024

5.2.1.3 Increasing Adoption Of Iot-Based Smart Medical Devices

5.2.1.4 Escalating Demand For Portable Medical Devices And Wearable Electronics

5.2.1.5 Growing Use Of Radiation Therapy In Diagnosis And Treatment Of Diseases

5.2.1.6 Existing Favorable Healthcare Reforms And Financial Assistance By Governments For Senior Citizens

Figure 23 Impact Analysis: Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Designing Compatible Medical Electronics And Establishment Of Connected Ecosystem

5.2.2.2 Rising Maintenance And Refurbishment Costs Of Medical Electronics

5.2.2.3 Ensuing Disruptions Caused By Covid-19 In Supply Chain

Figure 24 Impact Analysis: Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Untapped Potential In Developing Countries

Figure 25 Percentage Of Gdp Spend On Healthcare Across Brics Members

5.2.3.2 Advances In Sensors And Digital Technologies

Figure 26 Healthcare Trackers, Wearables, And Sensors

5.2.3.3 Positive Growth Outlook In Healthcare Sector

5.2.3.4 Iot Leading Way For Remote Connectivity

Figure 27 Impact Analysis: Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Processes And Increased Testing Requirements For Product Approval

5.2.4.2 Cybersecurity Risks Posed By Proliferation Of Connected Medical Devices

Figure 28 Impact Analysis: Challenges

6 Industry Trends

…..CONTINUED

