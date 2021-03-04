Man Overboard Devices Market 2020-2026 by Segmentation, Future Growth Prospects and Emerging Trends

Man Overboard Devices Market Report offers a succinct analysis of the industry size, regional landscape and the revenue forecast pertaining to this vertical. The report further highlights the primary challenges and latest growth strategies embraced by key players that constitute the dynamic competitive spectrum of this business domain.

The global man overboard devices market is primarily driven by increasing world trade and growing marine traffic in the marine industry. Rise in need for identification and tracking of vessels and increase in safety and security concerns are the key factors driving the man overboard devices market. The impending need for effective traffic management is anticipated to fuel the man overboard devices market. Furthermore, increase in government foothold and investments in integrating the system into vessels is projected to create lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the market. However, high cost of technology is expected to hamper the growth of man overboard devices market.

The major vendors covered are ACR Electronics, Inc.,Mcmurdo Group, Emergency Beacon Corporation, Kongsberg Gruppen, Saab AB, and ORBCOMM Inc.

The global Man Overboard Devices market research report emphasizes on the assessment of its diverse segments including main geographies. The profound analysis of the market demonstrates the established market developments & trends and key factors impelling the market growth. The research study also highlights various Man Overboard Devices market projections, drivers, restraints, and market framework for each region along with its sub-segments.

Based on technology, the man overboard devices market can be segmented into Automatic Identification System (AIS), Personal Locator Beacons (PLB), and others. Automatic identification systems assist in detecting the location of vessels by exchanging data between various nearby vessels, satellites, and automatic identification system base stations. They are tracking system used in ships by the Vessel Traffic Services (VTS). Personal locator beacons are emergency radio devices with a two-way voice communication facility, either worn by crew members on their body or carried in their survival kit. They are capable of providing homing signals to assist search and rescue operations, applicable to shipping and lifeboats at terrestrial systems.

In terms of application, the man overboard devices market can be segmented into marine, military, aviation, and others. Amongst these, the marine industry is expected to have a significant share of the man overboard devices market. Man overboard devices are used in collision avoidance, vessel traffic services, maritime security, search and rescue, environment rescue, and accident investigation in the marine sector. These devices cover broad range of applications from mountings over large vessels, small vessels, and life boats. Additionally, they are used in the leisure industry (recreation, entertainment, sports, and tourism) where high rate of man overboard casualties is observed.

Market Segmentation, by regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Cuba, Brazil, Argentina, and many others.)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Asia (China, India, Russia, and many other Asian nations.)

Pacific region (Indonesia, Japan, and many other Pacific nations.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and many others.)

The complete knowledge of Man Overboard Devices Market is based on the latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. Man Overboard Devices Market research report offers a clear insight into the influential factors that are expected to transform the global market in the near future.

What Man Overboard Devices Market report offers?

Man Overboard Devices Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Man Overboard Devices Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscape covering the following points: Company Overview, Product Portfolio, Financial Performance, Recent Highlights, Strategies

