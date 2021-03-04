Mammography Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Analogic Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Corporation

The report titled “Mammography Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

Top Companies in the Global Mammography Market: –Analogic Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Fujifilm Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, and Siemens Healthineers.

Industry News and Developments:

– According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports, breast cancer is one of the most common cancers among women, irrespective of race or ethnicity. It is also the third most common cause of death from cancer among American Indian/Alaska Native women.

– According to the estimates of the Globocan, there were 2,088,849 new cases of breast cancer in 2018. Furthermore, as the global population is aging, a large number of women are expected to move into the 60 and above age category. Women aged 60 years and above account for almost 78% of all breast cancer-related deaths. High-incidence and mortality rates for breast cancer in this age group represent a huge unmet need for breast cancer diagnostics. As the number of incidents and mortality cases is increasing, the demand for mammography is also expected to increase. This remains a major driver for the mammography market and is expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

The Digital Mammography Segment is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Digital mammography is a specialized and advanced form of mammography that uses digital receptors and computers instead of X-ray films to examine breast tissue for the presence of tumors. So far, conventional screen-film mammography (SFM) with high-spatial resolution has been the preferred choice for screening programs in most countries. However, with the advent of digital mammography, an increasing number of countries are experiencing shifts toward these newer systems, due to their superior depiction of low-contrast objects, wider dynamic change, and improved diagnostic quality of images, especially when examining denser breasts. They also come with an added advantage of soft-copy image displays and soft-copy reading, which can be easily transferred.

North America Accounts for the Largest Share in the Global Market

North America is found to hold a major share for the mammography market, and it is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The rising prevalence of breast cancer and the presence of better healthcare infrastructure in the region are expected to drive the overall growth of the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Mammography market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Mammography Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

