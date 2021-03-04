Low strength Proppants Market Share, Key Players, Growth and Forecast to 2030

The low strength proppants market is expected to advance at a 9.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030), owing to the rising exploration and production (E&P) activities and technological developments in the crude oil recovery field. The market was valued at $3,713.3 million in 2019, and it has the potential to reach $5,294.8 million by 2030.

In recent years, E&P activities have significantly increased in the North American region, which has substantially contributed to conventional and unconventional oil and gas production. The U.S., which is the largest producer of oil and gas, contains nearly 80% of the newly drilled wells. Just like the U.S., Canada is also opening its shale gas reserves for commercial exploration. Thus, with the soaring number of E&P activities in North America, the consumption of low-strength proppants is expected to rise.

The end use segment of the low strength proppants market is divided into shale gas, coal-bed methane, and crude oil. The crude oil division held the largest share in 2019, and it is projected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. It can be owed to the heavy consumption of crude oil and existence of an umpteen number of unconventional oil reserves worldwide. Countries like Russia, the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and the U.K. are increasing their focus on the production of unconventional oil, thereby fueling the consumption of low-strength proppants in crude oil wells.

