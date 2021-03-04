Low-Code Development Platform Market COVID -19 Impact Research Report with top Players and Growth Opportunity

If there’s one term synonymous with the 21st century, it’s ‘digital transformation’. A buzzword in today’s age, the term signifies the transition from analog technologies to digital ones. As customer expectations and preferences continue shifting toward more-mobile and digital experiences and ecosystems, it’s becoming more important than ever that enterprises start transforming their operations and processes to become agile and digital, primarily for maintaining a competitive advantage.

Get the Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/low-code-development-platform-market/report-sample

Due to this factor, businesses are increasingly focusing on creating their own software and mobile applications, but are noticing that they don’t have the adequate resources required for developing in-house apps, as the skills required for traditionally developing mobile software and apps are completely different from the ones used for web development and other information technology (IT) solutions. While this might have been an insurmountable hurdle earlier, it is now a minor issue that can be easily solved by adopting low-code development platforms, thanks to digital transformation.

Low-code development platforms not only allow for the development of software and apps in a much shorter period, but they also allow non-programmers and people with limited programming knowledge to build applications. Due to these reasons, these platforms are being increasingly adopted by businesses across the world and the global low-code development platform market will grow from $10.3 billion to $187.0 billion from 2019 to 2030, at a CAGR of 31.1% between 2020 and 2030.

Make Enquiry Before Purchase @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=low-code-development-platform-market

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the market