Latin America Bike Sharing Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Loop, Movo, Wave, Mobike

The report titled “Latin America Bike Sharing Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Latin America Bike Sharing market is expected to register a CAGR of around 6%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2027.

Top Companies in the Global Latin America Bike Sharing Market: –Loop, Movo, Wave, Mobike, Tembici, Bird, Bim Bim Bikes, Grow mobility

Industry News and Developments:

– In 2019, Grin has announced that it is entering into a merger with Yellow. the combined entity which will be Grow mobility will operate over 135,000 vehicles across six countries. The company is planning to double its fleet size and expand its regional reach. And in March 2020, Grow mobility was sold to Mountain Nazca investment fund in an undisclosed amount.

– In 2019, Uber’s launched electric bikes with a fleet of 1,200 bikes in Chile, with the name Jump. Company plan is to reach to all the major Latin American countries as they have operation in Mexico City, Santos in Brazil and the Las Condes area in Santiago.

– In 2019, Bird, acquired Scoot, after the acquisition Scoot will be the subsidiary of Bird and will operate independently.

Market Overview:

– The idea of company bike leasing is becoming increasingly popular in Latin America. bike sharing solutions are successfully adapting success stories of developed countries to small Latin American countries.

– After the success of bike sharing option of conventional bikes many startups and companies started adding electric bikes in their fleet or increasing their fleet. For instance, in June 2020, Tembici has received a USD 47 million series B funding by Valor Capital and Redpoint eventures, through which company is planning to double its electric bike fleet and to expand in other major cities of the region.

Key Market Trends

E-Bike Rental is providing the growth in Bike Sharing Market

There is always a need for better transportation in the region which has encouraged many multinational firms and startups to produce better alternatives such as ride-hailing, car sharing, integrated mobility, and bike sharing. Renting a bike is cheaper and convenient than owning a car, and this bike sharing platforms are pushing people to leave their cars for a eco-friendly transport system. For instance,

In April 2020, Colombian startup MUVO received a USD 2 million funding, Auteco Mobility has led the round of funding, after this funding MUVO is planning to expand its electric bikes to Medelln and Bogot.

Similarly, just after its launch in 2018, Grin received USD 45 million from Y Combinator, in Series A rounds, and then it merged with So Paulo-based Ride for further expansion across Latin America. And after that, it partnered with Colombia’s Rappi in a test phase of 150 scooters.

Dockless Bike Sharing is Expected to Grow at the Faster Rate in Market

Different from several European and North American countries, Latin America has the tradition of car ownership as it is looked at as a prestigious asset. However, the view of the younger generation is changing as they opt for on-demand transportation options instead of owning a costly car.

Major cities in the region have the problem of traffic congestion during peak hours, countries such as Mexico City, Bogota, and So Paulo are having good public transportation systems but they are struggling to support their increasing populations. In the region various dockless bike sharing startups are active and they are continuously expanding their presence.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Latin America Bike Sharing market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Latin America Bike Sharing Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Reasons to Invest:

Market Size Forecasts: The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Latin America Bike Sharing market size based on value and volume

The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Latin America Bike Sharing market size based on value and volume Market Trend Analysis: This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global Latin America Bike Sharing market

This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global Latin America Bike Sharing market Future Prospects: The report here offers crucial information on the rewarding opportunities in the global Latin America Bike Sharing market

This allows an understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

