Laser Projection Market 2020-2027 COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Panasonic, Sony, Seiko Epson, Barco, NEC Display Solutions

Get Sample Copy with Impact of COVID19: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-laser-projection-market

Market Analysis and Insights : Global Laser Projection Market

Global laser projection market is expected to reach USD 17.02 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 20.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on global laser projection market provides analysis and insights regarding the leading current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities and competitors.

A laser projection is the method in which laser projector is used which illuminates changing laser rays on a screen to produce a moving image for educational, professional and entertainment purposes. There are several advantages of laser projection such as it provides the high quality output, precision colour accuracy and stability, images with high accuracy and it is optimized for 2D and 3D objects. High brightness and long lasting laser lights, lower maintenance, durable and efficient are some of the features of the laser projection system.

Laser projection is increasingly adopting technology by several industry verticals because of its advance features and low maintenance costs, which is a driving factor for the growth of the laser projection market. The demand for high-brightness projectors and RGB laser projectors in entertainment industry are growing rapidly and creating ample of growth opportunities for this market to grow over the forecasted period.

The laser projector does not need much cooling inside the system, as it operates at low temperature. Additionally the life of laser projector is long lasting, like average 10 to 12 years without maintenance.

The initial installation cost of laser projection system is very high, due to which customers are being sceptical from making investment. Many companies offer laser projectors with latest technology at higher cost. The cost of projector depends on its lumen.

The laser projectors are used for various applications depending on its features such as brightness, colour contrast. The laser projectors with more features and latest technologies are being used in auditoriums, large venues, conferences room for meeting and exhibitions.

Global laser projection market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Global Laser Projection Market Scope and Market Size

Global laser projection market is segmented on the basis of product type, illumination type, resolution and vertical. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

The laser projection market on the basis of product type has been segmented into laser projector and CAD laser projection system.

Based on illumination type, the laser projection market has been segmented into laser phosphor, hybrid, RGB laser, laser diode, and others.

On the basis of resolution, the laser projection market has been segmented into XGA (1024 x 768 pixels), WXGA (1280 x 800 pixels), HD (1920 x 1080 pixels), 4K (4096 x 2160 pixels), and others.

Based on verticals, the laser projection market has been segmented into retail, media & entertainment, public places, enterprise, healthcare, education, industrial, and others.

Global Laser Projection Market Country Level Analysis

Global laser projection market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, product type, illumination type, resolution and verticals as referenced above.

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The Asia-Pacific region is to show tremendous growth of laser projection market during the forecasted period. The cinema industry in Asia-Pacific has been dynamic in the past few years, and it has ample of opportunities for the laser projection market due to which it is expected that Asia Pacific region will dominate the market in upcoming years. There is an increasing demand for laser projectors in stadiums, exhibitions, amusement parks and public places in many countries in this region such as Japan, China and South Korea. Also, it is estimated that North America region is anticipated to see the rapid growth due to the adoption of laser projectors in universities and educational institutes and increasing consumer awareness towards this market.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Global Laser Projection Market Share Analysis

Global laser projection market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Global Laser Projection Market.

The major players covered in the global laser projection market report are Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Barco, NEC Display Solutions, BenQ America Corp., LG Electronics, Xiaomi, Delta Electronics, Inc., Optoma, Ricoh, Canon Inc., Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc., Dell, and Hitachi Digital Media Group, FARO Technologies, Inc., LAP GmbH, CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD., ViewSonic Corporation, Digital Projection, Inc., VAVA, Eiki International, Inc., Production Resource Group LLC, and Kvant Lasers SRO among some global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

In February 2018, two projectors with 8,500-lumen PT-RZ120 and PT-RZ870 has been launched by Panasonic. These projectors have 1-Chip DLP dual-drive laser phosphor models and support 4K video signal input. These SOLID SHINE laser projectors are also capable of maintenance-free operations for up to twenty thousand hours.

