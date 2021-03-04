Land Based Air and Missile Defense Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry

Land based air and missile defense is considered as a weapon system. It finds its legitimacy or relevance in a nation’s basic need for homeland and sovereignty defense. In North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), air defense comprises both air defense fighters and ground based air defense. In addition, land based air and missile defense are mostly used for homeland security and military application. S-band and X-band are widely used for ground-based air and missile defense application.

These are used for target detection and surveillance such as long range artilleries and ballistic 7 stealth missile among others. These systems are also used for countering smuggling, illicit fishing, piracy and terrorism among others. Ground-based air and missile defense are used to get real-time information in warfare situation. Ongoing war against conflicts in the Crimean Peninsula, Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan and ISIS in Syria are boosting the demand for land based air and military defense market during the forecast period of 2016 – 2024.

Based on types, the land based air and missile defense market is segmented into air policing, air surveillance, the home guard, radar, coast guard and others. In 2015, the home guard segment anticipated to be the key market for land based air and missile defense and expected to be the same during the estimate period of 2016 – 2024. Land based air and missile defense can stay on high readiness over a longer period of time. In addition, the land based air defense system only needs refueling once a day.

Based on the various range, the land based air and missile defense market is segmented into long range & strategic system, medium range and short range. In 2015, the long range & strategic system segment anticipated to be the foremost market. There are several major factors boosting the land based air and missile defense market such as use of long range & strategic system in ballistic missile and conventional targets.

In addition, increasing demand for ballistic missile defense system is the other factor boosting the market for land based air and missile defense market during the forecast period. For example, the combined efforts of South Korean and the U.S. government to develop the land based missile and air defense in South Korea is anticipated to help increase the demand of land based air and missile defense system. Likewise, China and India’s efforts towards the expansion of missile defense system are expected to drive the land based air and missile defense market in the region. Moreover, clashes between countries in Middle East and Asia Pacific are anticipated to boost the market for short rang segment during the estimate period.

Based on the regions, the land based air and missile defense market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. North America holds the major market share followed by Europe. In addition, Asia Pacific have third largest share in land based air and missile defense market. Border problems among countries such as India, China and India and Pakistan among others are making countries to build up their defense system, which in turn boosting the demand of land based air and missile defense market.

Some of the important players in the land based air and missile defense market includes are Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), Thales Group (France), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), SAAB Group (Sweden) and Raytheon Company (U.S.). These top players are aiming to penetrate increasing economies and are adopting various methods to drive their market share. Some of the others players are Airbus Group (Netherlands), BAE Systems (United Kingdom), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.(Israel), General Dynamics (United States), Almaz-Antey (Russia), Finmeccanica SPA(Italy), and Reutech Radar Systems (South Africa) among others.