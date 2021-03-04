IoT Insurance Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, and SAP SE.

The IoT Insurance Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The IoT insurance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40% over the forecast period (2021-2026).”

Top Leading Companies of IoT Insurance Market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, and SAP SE. and others.

Get a free Sample Copy of this Report: (Avail a Flat 30% Discount)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592994/iot-insurance-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=namita

Insurance is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the global IoT market. Growth of the insurance sector in parallel with innovative insurance models and growing usage of IoT to reduce the premium and risk-related costs are some of the major factors driving the studied market adoption in recent years. The growing adoption of digital technologies across various end-user industries and advancements in devices or sensors for collecting data further expand the studied market growth over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends:

Automotive is Expected to Hold Significant Share

– With an increase in the usage of connected vehicles connected to V2X (meaning vehicle to an external IoT device), there is intelligent and cooperative IoT data exchange between them. This data is further utilized for calculating premiums. The US-based Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) estimates that the standard auto brake will prevent 28,000 crashes and 12,000 injuries in the US.

– Additionally, in May 2019, Unipol, Italy’s largest auto insurer, partnered with TrueMotion to leverage data-driven insights from TrueMotion’s platform to power its smartphone telematics programs. This has been achieved through Linear’s BestDriver program in Italy, which is set to promote safe driving and fight distracted driving specifically. In August 2019, FCA Italy and LexisNexis Risk Solutions, a data analytics and technology provider, collaborated to offer European FCA customers a range of customized car insurance and mobility services.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

– Global IoT Insurance Market Size & Analysis (2015 – 2025)

– Market Share Analysis of Global IoT Insurance Market (%),2015 – 2025

– Global IoT Insurance Market Share, By Brand

– Global IoT Insurance Market Share, By Company

– Global IoT Insurance Market Assessment & Opportunity (Value),2015 – 2025

– Major Companies IoT Insurance Market Value Analysis & Forecast

– Promising IoT Insurance Development by Major Companies

– Detailed IoT Insurance Portfolio of the Major Companies

– Major Deals in the Global IoT Insurance Market

– Major Companies Analysis

Browse Full Report at: (Avail a Free Consulting For your Business)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592994/iot-insurance-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=namita



The Report Answers the Following Questions about the Global IoT Insurance Market:

– What is the size of the global IoT Insurance market during 2015-2026?

– What will be the revenue generated by each IoT Insurance during the forecast period?

– Which IoT Insurance provides the highest market share?

– What are the leading companies dominating the global IoT Insurance market? What is the share of these companies in the global IoT Insurance market?

– How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2021-2026?

– What is the key development implemented by the leading players to stand out in this market?

– Who are the key players in this market space?

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]).

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.