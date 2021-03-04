IoT in Automotive Market Share, Statistics Report 2030

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Internet of Things (IoT) in Automotive Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, (The automotive industry is witnessing major technical shift in the recent years. Customer preference is shifting toward seamless connectivity and convenient driving experience, which are contributing to the growth of the global internet of things (IoT) in automotive market. IoT is an integrated system comprising computing devices, machines, people, and other apparatus that enables data sharing process among them, over a defined network. With the growing demand for capturing real-time information by vehicle users and operators, the demand for IoT in the automotive industry is expended to witness a steep rise during the forecast period (2020–2030).”

Request to Get the Sample [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/iot-in-automotive-market/report-sample

Geographically, North America is the largest IoT in automotive market. This is due to the fact that the U.S. is the most influential country in terms of technological innovation, including advancement in telematics for automobiles. Moreover, the region has the presence of major auto giants, such as General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co., which are highly focused on developing connected vehicle technologies. This is further fueling the expansion of IoT usage in automobiles, which, in turn, boosts the market growth.

Some major players operating in the global IoT in automotive market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Google LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft Corp., Intel Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, and General Motors Co.

The report will also provide country-wise analysis of the IoT in automotive market. Some of the major countries covered in the report are the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the U.A.E., Brazil, and Mexico.

Make Enquiry Before Buying the [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=iot-in-automotive-market

This Study Covers: