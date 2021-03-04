Intraocular Lens Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Novartis AG (Alcon), Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Bausch + Lomb), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, EyeKon Medical Inc., HOYA CORPORATION, HumanOptics AG, Johnson and Johnson Vision Care Inc

The Intraocular Lens Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The global intraocular lens market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.9% over the period, 2020-2025. Intraocular lenses (IOLs) are implantable medical devices used for vision correction. The key factors propelling the intraocular lens market are increasing ophthalmic issues, growing cases of cataract in the diabetic population, and rising adoption of advanced premium IOLs. A large section of people above the age of 60 years is affected by several kinds of ophthalmic issues, which are chronic and demand eye corrections. Owing to such scenarios, the growth IOLs has increased with the demand, offering more precise solutions and varied options for physicians for a particular disease. Moreover, the presence of reimbursement policies for essential ophthalmic surgeries and a definite regulatory framework are enhancing growth in the market.

The 110 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Intraocular Lens Market: Novartis AG (Alcon), Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Bausch + Lomb), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, EyeKon Medical Inc., HOYA CORPORATION, HumanOptics AG, Johnson and Johnson Vision Care Inc., Lenstec Inc., Rayner, STAAR Surgical Company

– According to the National Eye Institute, the United States recorded 7.7 million diabetic retinopathy cases and 24 million cataract cases, and it is expected to reach 11.3 million and 38 million, respectively, by 2030. In addition, the American Association of Ophthalmology states that the major cause of visual impairment around the world is reported to be a cataract, and geriatric ocular issues are emerging as prime factors in the developing countries. Hence, such a rise in the ophthalmic conditions across the world is expected to drive the growth of the IOL market, over the forecast period.

– Other than the adoption rate, there are few challenges associated with intraocular lenses, like the confusions and errors related to intraocular lenses (IOL), as well as the most errors related to incorrect IOL implantation, which restrict its usage. In addition, the increasing costs of IOLs and poor reimbursement coverage are expected to hamper the market growth, over the forecast period.

Accommodative IOL is Expected to Grow Fastest Over the Forecast Period

Accommodative intraocular lenses are known to accommodate well with post-surgical changes, as compared to that of monofocal IOLs. These are preferred by patients suffering from macular degeneration, as they support the eye muscles in focusing on intermediate and distant objects. These lenses are widely used in the treatment of presbyopia and astigmatism. Whereas the monofocal intraocular lens is the first choice for many, as it can provide the best image quality after the surgery, and thus, they have the largest share in terms of percentage in the market. The increasing eye disorders and increased number of surgeries related to eyes are the important factors which are boosting the segment’s growth.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Provide the Fastest Growth to the Intraocular Lens Market Over the Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in terms of revenue. China and India are expected to show the fastest growth in the Asia-Pacific region. Some of the key driving forces for the intraocular lens market in emerging countries are government initiatives to include eye care in social security systems, a rise in the geriatric population, increasing cataract cases, and a projected rise in the diabetic population.

Diabetic patients are susceptible to macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and cataract. Hence, the increase in the diabetic population results in the rising need for IOLs.

Other factors contributing to this market growth is the medical tourism industry and the massive patient pool. Also, the increasing initiatives of the government and non-government organizations to provide affordable eye care in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to boost market growth.

Companies are focusing on surgical advancements for ophthalmic disorders at reasonable costs. Major manufacturers of intraocular lenses are investing in mergers and acquisitions, in order to expand revenue share and diversify product portfolio. Thus, the growing focus of companies on emerging countries and gradual shift toward new technologies are offering significant growth opportunities for the players in the market.

