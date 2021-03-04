Infusion Pumps and Accessories Market Demand, Clinical Developments Analysis and Outlook – 2025; B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company

The Global Infusion Pumps and Accessories Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Global Infusion Pumps and Accessories report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Global Infusion Pumps and Accessories report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The infusion pumps and accessories market is predicted to witness a CAGR of approximately 5.8% over the forecast period, 2021-2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Global Infusion Pumps and Accessories Market: B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic Plc., Smiths Medical Inc., Terumo Corporation, and others.

Key Market Trends

Volumetric Infusion Pumps are Believed to Witness Highest CAGR in the Forecast Period

– Volumetric infusion pumps have a wide range of applications in various disease areas, owing to which the market value for volumetric is the highest, as compared to the markets for other pumps.

– One of the main use out of the innumerable uses of volumetric infusion pumps is its use in intravenous infusions.

– The use of these pumps in such critical cases increases the value of these devices in the total infusion pumps system.

– Moreover, the safety, accuracy, and simplicity of the pumps attribute to the high demand of these pumps.

– Currently, the volumetric infusion pump segment is driven by its wide applications, advantages, and increasing use in developed countries.

– In the coming years, the demand for these pumps is expected to increase, globally, especially in the Asia-Pacific and South American countries, due to their increasing popularity.

– The increasing chronic disease population is expected to boost the demand for these pumps, and therefore, the market growth in the future.

– Moreover, as the socio-economic prospect of developing countries improves, more people are expected to be able to opt for volumetric pumps in hospitals.

Germany Dominates the Market in Europe Region

– The growth of the German infusion pumps and accessories market has been attributed to patients and physicians, who are steadily adopting new technologically advanced products for regular treatment of chronic disease conditions.

– Germany has well-established health insurance funds with a stronghold by national agencies on the reimbursement. These agencies are considered as the central decision-making system.

– The biggest advantage for manufacturers, due to this system, is that it saves time for officials on evaluation and decision making, as only one dossier needs to be provided to the national authorities.

– However, it must also be noted that due to the supreme power of the central decision-making body, if the reimbursement decision turns negative, the patient availability gets difficult.

– In Germany, more than 50% of unstable patients use insulin pumps. The trend for the usage of insulin pumps is growing over the years and the same trend is expected to be followed in the country which will ultimately contribute to the growth of the market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Global Infusion Pumps and Accessories Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

