India Gas Generator Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Kohler Co, Kirloskar Electric Company Limited

The report titled “India Gas Generator Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The India Gas Generator market is expected to register a CAGR of around 4.5%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Top Companies in the Global India Gas Generator Market: –Kohler Co, Kirloskar Electric Company Limited, Cummins Inc, Caterpillar Inc, and General Electric Company

Industry News and Developments:

– Below 75 kVA capacity generators are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, supported by the increase in demand from telecom, retail, and other commercial buildings and residential sectors.

– The commercial and industrial sectors of the emerging economies, the residential sector of developed economies, and the increasing need for power in defense operations are expected to create significant opportunities for market participants in the future.

– The industrial sector has accounted for the largest share of the revenue from the sale of gas generators in 2019, owing to the increasing demand for continuous and reliable power supply from the industrial sector.

Market Overview:

Factors such as increasing awareness regarding natural gas as a clean and reliable fuel, increased concerns over diesel maintenance and refueling issues, decreasing natural gas fuel prices, and the general desire to be more environmentally responsible, have supplemented the demand for gas generators in recent years. However, the lack of gas grid connectivity via pipeline, resulting in hindered fuel supply, is expected to act as a challenging factor to overcome the gas generators market in the coming years.

Key Market Trends

Below 75 kVA Capacity Gas Generator to Witness Significant Growth

– Less than or equal to 75 kVA gas generators are used in the telecommunication sector, commercial complexes, small restaurants, small-scale industries, and petrol stations, among others, primarily as backup power in grid-connected areas and as the main power source in off-grid areas.

– The demand for less than or equal to 75 kVA gas generators is expected to increase, with the change in the landscape for small businesses, especially in the developing countries like India. As power failure is common in some parts of India, most of the households and shops prefer portable and affordable small generators.

– The building and construction market is on the rise in India due to current government initiatives, such as smart cities and green building initiatives, which are expected to create the demand for gas generators during the forecast period, and in turn, drive the market.

– With 26.9 billion cubic meters of gas production in 2019, the application of gas generators is expected to increase significantly in the forecast period.

Industrial Sector to Dominate the Market

– The industrial sector, which includes mining, manufacturing, agriculture, and construction, accounts for the largest share of energy consumption of any end-use sector and accounts for a major share in the gas generator market in India.

– In 2018, India generated 74.3 TWh of electricity using natural gas. In the forecast period, the share is likely to increase considerably, driving the demand for gas generators.

– In 2020, GAIL India Ltd is planning to invest over INR 45,000 crore over the next five years to expand the National Gas Pipeline Grid and city gas distribution network, which is likely to boost the demand for gas generators.

– Increasing demand for continuous and reliable power supply from these industries, especially from healthcare facilities, pharmaceutical industries, and manufacturing facilities, is expected to boost the demand for gas generators.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global India Gas Generator market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

India Gas Generator Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

