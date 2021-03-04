India Electric Rickshaw Charger Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth By 2024

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “India Electric Rickshaw Charger Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2024, (Large-scale adoption of electric rickshaws for public transportation across the country is offering ample growth opportunities to the players operating in the) Indian electric rickshaw charger market. These low-cost electric rickshaws are a cost-effective and easy mode of transportation for the price-sensitive Indian consumers, and this factor continues to drive the adoption of these rickshaws, further supporting the growth of the market in the country.). ”

One of the major drivers for the Indian electric rickshaw charger market is the growing number of electric rickshaws on Indian roads. Electric rickshaws have gained traction in India in recent times, on account of their lower cost of operation than conventional auto rickshaws and additional advantages over cycle rickshaws. In addition, the Indian government has taken several initiatives in the form of incentives to encourage the adoption of these vehicles. The electric rickshaw market witnessed triple-digit growth in the historical period, mainly ascribed to environmental policies and incentive plans executed by the government, which resulted in the high adoption of these rickshaws in the country.

India Electric Rickshaw Charger Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players operating in the Indian electric rickshaw charger market are Axiom EV Products Private Limited, Krishna Enterprises, Fujiyama Power Systems Private Limited, Rayon Engineers, Mac Auto India, Lzen Electronics India, and KLB Komaki Private Limited.