India Construction Equipment Rental Market 2021 Business Scenario – iQuippo, Volvo Construction Equipment, ACE Cranes, ABC Infra Equipment Pvt Ltd

The report titled “India Construction Equipment Rental Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The India Construction Equipment Rental market is expected to register a CAGR of around 5.1%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2027.

Top Companies in the Global India Construction Equipment Rental Market: –iQuippo, Volvo Construction Equipment, ACE Cranes, ABC Infra Equipment Pvt Ltd., Sanghvi Movers Limited (SML), All India Crane Hiring Co., Jainex Group amongst others

Industry News and Developments:

– Volvo Construction Equipment strengthened its presence in the Indian retail sector, with the addition of a dealer in Rajasthan. The operations of this dealership is head quartered in Udaipur, with initial branch offices in Bhilwara, Rajnagar, Jodhpur, and Barmer.

– JNK Lifter, crane rental company based in Mumbai, took delivery of a new LTM 1250-5.1 mobile crane at the Liebherr stand at the Bauma Conexpo India construction machinery trade show.

Market Overview:

– The increasing focus on infrastructure and development of automation in the construction and manufacturing processes had a significant impact on the market growth. The road construction machinery market has witnessed significant growth in the recent past, owing to the increased road development programs undertaken by the central and state government.

– The renting or leasing of construction equipment has been on the rise, owing to the equipment cost and the cost of the maintenance process. Apart from the cost, there are also other benefits associated with renting the construction equipment. Rental companies provide the machinery, along with the required professional machine operators and drivers, included in the rent.

Key Market Trends

Growing Investment in The Construction Industry

Growing investments in the infrastructure sector and other strategic initiatives of the government are expected to boost the construction sector in the country.

– The construction sector in India has been growing rapidly with an increase in investments by the government.

– The Indian government’s Housing for All by 2022 is also a major game changer for the industry.

– The growth of commercial real estate has been driven largely by service sectors, especially IT-ITeS.

Cranes Are Likely to Dominate The Construction Equipment Rental Market

The cranes are expected to lead the construction equipment rental market as Rental cranes are available in different types and are majorly classified as, crawler cranes, all terrain cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, and truck-mounted cranes. Among them, crawler cranes, all terrain cranes, tower cranes, and truck-mounted cranes have been majorly adopted in the construction sector, while rough terrain cranes have covered a limited demand in construction and major demand in mining sector.

With the stark rise in affordable housing and smart city projects by the Indian government (Pradhanmantri Awaas Yojna and Mukhyamantri Awaas Yojna), the demand for tower cranes has been continually increasing.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global India Construction Equipment Rental market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

India Construction Equipment Rental Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Reasons to Invest:

Market Size Forecasts: The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global India Construction Equipment Rental market size based on value and volume

The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global India Construction Equipment Rental market size based on value and volume Market Trend Analysis: This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global India Construction Equipment Rental market

This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global India Construction Equipment Rental market Future Prospects: The report here offers crucial information on the rewarding opportunities in the global India Construction Equipment Rental market

This allows an understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

