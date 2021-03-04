India Cardiovascular Devices Market by Technology Advancements and Growth in Medical Sector 2021 to 2025

The report India Cardiovascular Devices Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025) covers the current status of the market including market size, growth rate, prominent players and current competition landscape. It also analyzes the future opportunities and forecasts the market assessing the strategies of the key players in terms of merger and acquisitions, R & D investments, technological advancements. The report further provides key recent developments, profiling of key players and market dynamics. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The India Cardiovascular Devices market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, GE Healthcare, W. L. Gore and Associates, Medtronic Plc, Siemens Healthineers, Terumo Corporation, Canon Medical Systems among others.

Scope of the Report:

The burden of CVD (cardiovascular Diseases) is increasing in India and deaths due to these diseases are on the rise. National Institute of Health has stated that the age-standardized prevalence of CVD in India per 100,000 people was around 5,681 during the year 2016-2017.

It has been observed that the prevalence of heart diseases and stroke in India has increased by 50% from 1990 to 2016. This indicates the rising burden of the diseases on India. During the year 2016-2017, CVD alone contributed to 28.1% of the total deaths in India among which, heart disease caused 178% whereas stroke contributed 71% of total deaths. Approximately 300,000 angioplasties are done in the country.

Key Market Trends:

Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices are Expected to Witness Rapid Growth

In recent years, heart rhythm problems (arrhythmias) have become prevalent and are expected to further experience an increase. According to the PAN Arrhythmia and Heart Failure Registry (PANARM HF), in 2017, approximately 15% of the total heart failure patients suffer from atrial fibrillation in India. This is representing an opportunity for cardiac rhythm management devices in India.

Increasing cardiovascular diseases, such as arrhythmias, stroke, and high blood pressure, are increasing the demand for cardiac rhythm management devices across the country.

Cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices, including pacemakers, implantable defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy, etc., are among the best treatment solutions for Cardiac arrhythmias. The pacemaker implant rate is gradually increasing, in line with the aging population. The technological advancements are leading to increasing adoption of the pacemakers, and one of the recent advancements include the development of a leadless pacemaker that is one-tenth the size of the predecessor devices by Medtronic.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Argentina and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: India Cardiovascular Devices Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, India Cardiovascular Devices Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Automotive Actuators industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

