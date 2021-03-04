India Automotive Fuel Pump Motors Market Share | Top Manufacturers Analysis, Size, Statistics, Industry Trends, Growth, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

Automotive Fuel Pump Motors Market is Expecetd to Grow with the CAGR of 6.85% over the Forecast Period.

Increasing technological advancement and adoption of electrical system in automotive sector are the major factors driving the growth of Global Automotive Fuel Pump Motors Market.

Scope of The Report:

Automotive fuel pump motor is an integral part of vehicle which helps in feeding the fuel supply from the fuel tank to the injection system with high pressure. The electrical motor is used to drive the pump in which the motor converts electrical energy into mechanical energy. A major benefit of using the electric motor to drive the fuel pump is it reduces the fuel consumption so as to enhance the overall efficiency of the vehicle. The automotive fuel pump motor is used in various types of passenger, commercial, light-duty and a heavy-duty vehicle for the precise and proportionate supply of fluid except it is not used in two-wheelers. Failure of fuel pump may cause due to heat build-up in the motor, too much overdriving and the motor heats up to the point where it self-destructs. Automotive vehicles use three different types of electric motors for fuel pump supply that are the BLDC motor, brushed DC motor and an AC induction motor. The BLDC motor has a permanent-magnet rotor surrounded by a wound stator which is most often used in the fuel pump system due to its outstanding features like high reliability, long life, and better efficiency.

Automotive fuel pump motors market report is segmented on the basis of type, application and by region & country level. Based upon type of motor, automotive fuel pump motors market is classified as AC, DC. DC motor is further classified as brushed and brushless motor. Brushless motor is classified as sensored or sensorless. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle and sport vehicles. Commercial vehicles are further sub-segmented into light duty and heavy duty.

The regions covered in this Global Automotive Fuel Pump Motors market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Global Automotive Fuel Pump Motors market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Automotive Fuel Pump Motors Companies:

Some major key players for Automotive Fuel Pump Motors market are,

Bosch Fuel Pump

Walbro Fuel Pump

Carter Fuel Pump

Airtex Fuel Pump

Delphi Fuel Pump

Denso Fuel Pump

Acdelco Fuel Pump

Pierburg Fuel Pump

Spectra Premium Fuel Pump

Mitsubishi Fuel Pump

Motocraft Fuel Pump

Magneti Marelli Fuel Pump

Vemo Fuel Pump

Valeo Fuel Pump

Meyle Fuel Pump

Electrocraft etc.

ElectroCraft, Inc. Expanded the Complete Power Plus Family of DC Motor Drives.

September 26th, 2019; DC motor provide perfect for a wide range of applications, the Universal Drive offers multiple control methods including analog velocity, analog torque, or step & direction positioning, and is fully compatible with a wide range of motor architectures, including Brushless DC motors, PMDC Brush Motors, Open-Loop and Closed-Loop Stepper Motors. There are now four standard capacities in the model lineup, supporting 12 to 80 VDC motor windings and providing up to 24A continuous and 60A peak output current, while customized versions are also offered to meet large volume OEM requirement.

Increasing Technological Advancement and Adoption of Electrical System in Automotive Sector are the Major Factors Driving the Growth of Global Automotive Fuel Pump Motors Market.

Growth of automotive fuel pump motors is primarily driven by rising demand of hybrid vehicles in which fuel pump motor is extensively used. According to a survey, there has been rapid growth in the sale of hybrid vehicles with around 4 million units sold through April 2016 by US market which is the second largest after Japan. Toyota boosted sales 17% and GAC Honda 7% in the first 10 months of the year. Thus, it increases the demand for automotive fuel pump motors and fosters the market growth. In addition, increasing adoption of advanced technology in the field of automotive fuel pump motors like innovation of electronically commuted brushless motors which are responsible to improve the efficiency of vehicle and to reduce the fuel consumption rate are also augmenting the market growth.

However, failure may occur in the fuel pump motors due to bad driving, bad weather conditions which may restrain the market growth. This failure may lead to entire replacement of the vehicle; recently Maruti Suzuki recalled 640 Super Carry vehicles to fix the faulty fuel pump. Moreover, there has been increasing demand for new hybrid vehicles which uses fuel pump motors as well as government is also providing subsidies depending on the particular region which can provide various opportunities for the further growth of the market.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Automotive Fuel Pump Motors Market.

North America is expected to dominate the global automotive fuel pump motors market whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. U.S has the second largest motor vehicle production after China, followed by Japan. In September 2019; China’s production and sales of commercial vehicles reached 345,000 and 340,000 units respectively, up by 15.8% and 11.6% than that of last month, and up 4% and 1.9% year on year. Asia Pacific is fastest growing region for automotive fuel pump motors where space development and availability of human power in key area especially in China and India due to which the maximum manufacturing units are present still there has been reduction of sale of automotive vehicles globally.

Automotive Fuel Pump Motors Market Segmentation:–

By Type of Motor: AC, DC, Brushed motor, Brushless motor

By Application: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Light duty, Heavy duty, Sports Vehicles

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

