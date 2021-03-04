Impact of the Coronavirus on the Ambient Lighting Market Growth, Trends and Competitive Landscape

Owing to the rapid adoption of smart lights, the global ambient lighting market is expected to reach $156.5 billion in 2030, from $60.8 billion in 2019, at a 9.2% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. As a result of the Industry 4.0 revolution, advent of the internet of things (IoT) technology, and need to save energy, the usage of light-emitting diodes (LED) lights is increasing.

These factors have led to the introduction of smart lights, which are energy-efficient, offer improved functionality and aesthetics, and can be connected to the internet. Unlike traditional lighting, smart lighting systems can be preprogrammed according to people’s illumination requirement and remotely controlled from any internet-connected device.

The rising sales of smart LEDs are helping the ambient lighting market grow, as they allow people to control their color and brightness, as per the mood; moreover, such systems allow multiple bulbs to be controlled from one spot, via the mesh technology, which lets individual LED lights communicate with each other.

