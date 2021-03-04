Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Solar Street Lighting Market

Global Solar Street Lighting Market: Snapshot

Solar street light (SSL) are extensively being used for outdoor street lighting as their primary source of energy is solar power. With no dependence on conventional sources of energy, these lighting mediums operated on stand-alone mode, eliminating the need for a general grid of any power requirements. The standalone solar photovoltaic street lighting system comprises of a re-chargeable lead acid battery for storage, PV (photovoltaic) modules for charging the battery, light source (compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), and light emitting diodes (LED), suitable electronics for the operation of the tamp, and safe charging and discharging of the battery and mechanical hardware for fixing these sub systems.

Request PDF Brochure :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=23906

The key advantage of these lighting systems is that they available either with automatic dusk to dawn operation or with a pre-set timer. Tubular batteries provided with the solar street lighting systems require exceptionally low maintenance and are known to have a long life. In light of these advantages, the global solar street lighting market is likely to be worth US$ 12.54 bn by the end of 2027 from US$ 3.76 bn in 2018. During the forecast period of 2019 and 2027, the global solar street lighting market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 16.24%.

Request For Discount :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=23906

Demand for Greener Solutions Puts Commercial Segment at Forefront

The applications of solar street lighting solutions are seen in areas such as residential, commercial, and industrial. Of these, the commercial segment is projected to lead the global market due to rising initiatives by governments and civic authorities to using solar lighting. Currently, solar street lighting solutions are being used on streets, roadways, and various other commercial establishments. The growing demand for solar lighting in areas such as parking lots, pathways, subways, perimeter security lighting, and public area lighting have also augmented the growth of this segment. The rising awareness amongst global citizens about the burden of using traditional lighting sources has significantly made them transition to greener solutions.

Request For Custom Research

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=23906

Asia Pacific Emerges as Key Region in Global Solar Street Lighting Market

Asia Pacific was the largest regional segment for solar street lighting market globally, accounting for 45.4% share in 2018. Countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia are the major revenue generator in Asia Pacific. The Indian government is focusing on developing smart cities in the country, with a target of at least 100 such cities by 2030. Unlike traditional street lights, solar LED is a cost-effective solution as it does not require trenching or grid connection, and is highly valuable in sun-rich countries, thus making it an ideal choice for off-grid usage. Thus the demand for solar LED street lights is increasing continuously in India.

On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa was the second-largest market for solar street lighting in 2018. Kenya, South Africa, Ghana, and Nigeria spearhead the solar street lighting market in Africa with need for clean and reliable source of off-grid electricity.’

About Us:

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.