Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Automotive Occupant Protection System

Automotive Occupant Protection System (OPS) protects the occupant in an accident. It contains safety devices for passengers such as seat belt, air bags, padding, and reinforced passenger compartment. By virtue of their restraining function coupled with their ability to absorb crash energy, reduces the impact of the accident. The occupant protection system is operated by electronic devices such as sensors, Electronic Control Unit (ECU) and processing unit. In the very short time of an accident, units of occupant protection system have perform their task.

Safety is the trending issue in a vehicle. Increased number of accidents have manipulated customers towards safety technologies. Government has mandated the occupant protection system for all the vehicles, hence it is available on each vehicle. It has been proved that, number of injuries in an accident has been reduces drastically due to the occupant protection system. Recently, occupant protection system is being coupled with sophisticated electronic components having high reliability of performance. Continuous research and development in the field of safety technologies coupled with increased demand for safety, safety systems such as occupant protection systems market have reached at a peak level. Owing to all the above factors, demand for occupant protection system goes parallel with the demand for automotive.

Request PDF Brochure :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=36224

However main restraints to this system is that the electronic components having chances of malfunctioning. Sometimes the system does not respond even in moderate impact crash.

The automotive occupant protection system market can be segmented based on vehicle, technology, retractor used, and geography. Vehicle based classification include passenger vehicles (PVs), light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs). All types of vehicles are integrated with occupant protection system as an integral part.

In terms of technology, the automotive occupant protection system market can be segregated into passive system and active system. The passive safety system refers to features that helps in reducing the effect of an accident. In a passive occupant protection system features are inbuilt in a vehicle. This system performs action without any need of occupant reaction. . It consist of seat belts, air bags, crushable frames, reinforced passenger compartment, laminated windshields, and padding for head protection. The active occupant protection system refers to safety systems that helps to avoid automobile accidents. An active occupant protection system features can be actuated by the occupant, by a computer, or by mechanical means. This system activates prior to an accident. It consist of automatically operated systems such as lane keep assist system, blind spot detection system, anti-lock braking system, traction control system, collision avoidance system, and adaptive cruise control system. Manually operated active occupant protection system features consist of two point seat belts, three point seat belts, and child protection seat belts.

Request For Discount :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=36224

Based on retractor used, occupant protection system is divided as automatic locking retractor system, emergency locking retractor system, and switchable system. Automatic locking retractor allows belt to be pulled in motion until fastened. An emergency locking retractor locks itself in emergency condition. When it is pulled suddenly it get locked itself. A switchable retractor can be adjusted from emergency locking to automatic locking retractor.

Based on geography, the automotive occupant protection system market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & South Africa, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is a large market for automotive, where demands for safety systems such as traction control system is at its peak. Automation in vehicles such as driverless cars has boosted the demand for automotive safety systems in the developed regions such as North America and Europe.

Request For Custom Research

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=36224

When it comes to the safety, systems must have to be highly reliable. Therefore, well-established manufacturers of electronic systems are preferred by the consumers. Key players in the automotive traction control system market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive LLP., Pierce Manufacturing, Inc., IAV automotive engineers, Autoliv Inc., and Key Safety Systems.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

About Us:

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.