Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Animal Feed Enzymes Market

Surge in the production of the livestock such as poultry, fish and pigs has led to an upsurge in demand for animal feed enzyme. Growing need for ingredients that improve the livestock quality and keep the energy values and metabolism rate intact is expected to impact growth of the global animal feed enzymes market positively. Prevalence of food-borne diseases has further led to an upsurge in demand for the animal feed additives during the forecast period. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting nanotechnology in order to boost production of feed enzyme during the forecast period.

Prevalence of Zoonotic Diseases to Impact Global Market Growth

Growing prevalence of various food borne diseases and zoonotic diseases such as avian flus is expected to rev up demand for the feed additives during the forecast period. For instance, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has estimated that nearly 320,000 cases of the zoonotic and food borne diseases occur every year in the EU countries. In addition, around 220,000 people in the EU were significantly infected with zoonotic diseases such as campylobacteriosis in 2012. Bound to these factors, demand for the adequate gut-friendly additives such as phytogenic nutrients, probiotics and amino acids will continue to remain high, attributed to various healthy features.

Retail chains that are supplying the meat products in the developed countries such as Australia, U.K., Netherlands and the U.S. have raised their safety measures and quality standards before supplying products to the end users. Increasing awareness among customers regarding the product safety and meat quality is further expected to rev up demand for the animal feed additives in the global market. Demand for high quality of meat products and safety standards will continue to impact growth of the global animal feed enzymes market positively.

Technological Advancements to Boost Sales

Manufacturers are focusing on adopting nanotechnology in order to boost the production of animal feed enzymes in the global market. Production of the animal feed enzyme through nanotechnology further boosts the digestive capacity and drug absorption in the livestock. Nanotechnology further helps in developing innovative and advanced drug delivery systems, which allows the end users to insert medicated feed additives such as small quantity of antibiotics. These factors will continue to contribute towards growth of the global animal feed enzymes market during the forecast period.

Strategic Partnership to Underscore Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Increasing strategic partnerships and collaborations among the manufacturing companies continue to extend across the supply chains. High investment in aquaculture is further expected to contribute towards growth of the global animal feed enzymes market with the increasing adoption of fish as a staple food. With the growing consumption of pork in countries such as Germany and China, demand for swine feed enzymes will continue to increase during the forecast period. Bound to these factors, growth of the global animal feed enzymes market is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period.

Dry Form to Represent a Leading Segment

Growing need to improve the digestion process and improve nutrient uptake has led to an upsurge in demand for carbohydrases globally. On the basis of product type, the carbohydrases segment is expected to generate significant revenues, accounting for a value of over US$ 200 Mn by the end of 2026. On the other hand, the proteases product type segment is expected to register the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Based on form, the dry segment is expected to represent significant revenue growth, recording a value of over US$ 200 Mn by the end of 2017. Moreover, the dry form segment is expected to register a robust CAGR through 2026.

Competition Tracking

Leading market players operating in the global animal feed enzymes market include Novozymes, BASF SE, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Associated British Foods PLC, Azelis Holdings SA, Novus International, Inc., Rossari Biotech Ltd, Bio-Cat, Alltech Inc. and Lesaffre.

