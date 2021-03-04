Hyperscale Data-center Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Nvidia Corporation

The Hyperscale Data-center Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The hyperscale data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.25% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).”

Top Leading Companies of Hyperscale Datacenter Market are Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Nvidia Corporation, Quanta Computer Inc., IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Alibaba Group, Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc. and others.

Get a free Sample Copy of this Report: (Avail a Flat 30% Discount)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592744/hyperscale-datacenter-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=namita

Hyperscale data-centers can be termed as a facility owned by the companies to offer cloud spaces for cloud computing and big data storage. It has at least 500 storage cabinets covering 10,000 Sq. Ft of space and has over 5,000 servers connected with an ultra-high-speed fiber network and offers with infrastructural cost to the end-user.

Key Market Trends:

Enterprises to Hold Major Share

– The upsurge of hyperscale computing is all about businesses and their association with their data and IT operations. Enterprises do not want to spend millions of dollars to build and operate a data center.

– Further, the growing volume of Big Data across the business eco-system is gaining maturity. A recent study by Accenture in May 2018 stated that 79% of enterprise executives agreed that companies that do not embrace Big Data would lose their competitive position and are expected to face extinction. Currently, 83% of enterprises pursue Big Data projects to seize a competitive edge. This has increased the demand for hyperscale data centers among the enterprises.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

– Global Hyperscale Datacenter Market Size & Analysis (2015 – 2025)

– Market Share Analysis of Global Hyperscale Datacenter Market (%),2015 – 2025

– Global Hyperscale Datacenter Market Share, By Brand

– Global Hyperscale Datacenter Market Share, By Company

– Global Hyperscale Datacenter Market Assessment & Opportunity (Value),2015 – 2025

– Major Companies Hyperscale Datacenter Market Value Analysis & Forecast

– Promising Hyperscale Datacenter Development by Major Companies

– Detailed Hyperscale Datacenter Portfolio of the Major Companies

– Major Deals in the Global Hyperscale Datacenter Market

– Major Companies Analysis

Browse Full Report at: (Avail a Free Consulting For your Business)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592744/hyperscale-datacenter-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=namita



The Report Answers the Following Questions about the Global Hyperscale Datacenter Market:

– What is the size of the global Hyperscale Datacenter market during 2015-2026?

– What will be the revenue generated by each Hyperscale Datacenter during the forecast period?

– Which Hyperscale Datacenter provides the highest market share?

– What are the leading companies dominating the global Hyperscale Datacenter market? What is the share of these companies in the global Hyperscale Datacenter market?

– How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2021-2026?

– What is the key development implemented by the leading players to stand out in this market?

– Who are the key players in this market space?

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]).

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.