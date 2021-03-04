Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market Share 2021-2029 , Top Keyplayers – Unitex Textile Rental Services, Inc. (The U.S.), Emes Textiles Pvt. Ltd.(The U.S.) etc.

Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market 2021

This Newly added report provided by Straits Research Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services market Presents an Analysis of Market Situation and Challenges. Experts have studied the historical data and compared it with the Current Market Situation- 2021. The Research Report covers all the necessary information and remarkable data required by new market entrants as well as the existing players to gain a deeper insight into the market.

Furthermore, the statistical surveying report focuses on the product specifications, cost, production capacity, marketing channel, list of the distributors, and a comprehensive analysis of the import and export of the product. Upstream raw materials, downstream demand analysis, as well as the list of consumers have been studied systematically, along with the supplier and cost of this industry. The product flow and distribution channel have also been presented in this research report.

The Major Manufacturers Covered in this Report:

Unitex Textile Rental Services, Inc. (The U.S.), Emes Textiles Pvt. Ltd.(The U.S.), Angelica(The U.S.), Elizabethtown Laundry Company(The U.S.), Healthcare Services Group, Inc.(The U.S.), ImageFIRST(The U.S.), Tetsudo Linen Service Co., Ltd. (Japan), Celtic Linen (Spain), Swisslog Holding Ltd. (Switzerland) and more…

Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market: Segmentation

By Product

Bed Sheet and Pillow Covers

Blanket

Bed Covers

Bathing and Cleaning Accessories

Patient Repositioner

By Material

Woven

Non-Woven

By Service

Laundry Service

Rental Uniforms

By Mode of Service

In-house

Contractual

By End-User

Hospital

Diagnostic Centers

Standalone Clinics

Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021 to 2029

Regional Segmentation:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

(The US, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

(Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

(Brazil and Rest of Latin America.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Increasing Cases of Hospital Acquired Infections and Growing Number of Medical Procedures to Drive the Demand for Hospital Gowns

One of the leading factors contributing to market growth is the growing incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) due to a lack of sanitation and precautions. As per the CentersforDisease Control and Prevention (CDC), about one in every 31 patients acquires HAI. Hospital gowns provide the first layer of general protection against any such contamination and can help reduce the risk of acquiring HAIs. In addition, bacterial and other microbial infections may prevent them from entering the body of a patient. Thus, during any medical examination or surgical operations, surgeons suggest patients wear gowns in order to minimize the spread of contaminants and germs.

With the advent of COVID-19, a significant surge in demand for ventilators and ICU chambers has been witnessed. This has fueled the demands for all necessary types of hospital linens by many folds. For instance, according to Becker’s Hospital review data, an estimate of 1300 people have been admitted to ICU since June 2020 in the state of California. Thus, with such numbers of patients, the demand for gowns, protective gear, bedsheets, and pillow covers, and other clothing are expected to witness a massive boost.

The analysis objectives of the report are:

To equitably share in-depth info regarding the crucial elements impacting the increase of industry (growth capacity, chances, drivers and industry specific challenge and risks).

To know the Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market by pinpointing its many sub segments.

To profile the important players and analyze their growth plans.

To endeavor the amount and value of the Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market sub-markets, depending on key regions (various vital states).

To analyze the Global Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market concerning growth trends, prospects and also their participation in the entire sector.

To examine and study the Global Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market size (volume and value) form the company, essential regions/countries, products and applications, background information and also predictions.

Primary worldwide Global Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market manufacturing companies, to specify, clarify and analyze the product sales amount, value and market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans for the next coming years.

To examine competitive progress such as expansions, arrangements, new product launches and acquisitions on the market.

