Home Automation Market Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2027

Home Automation Market Segmentation:

By Networking Technology

Wired home automation systems

Power-line home automation systems

Computing network home automation systems

Wireless home automation systems

By Type Segment

Luxury (custom) home automation systems

Mainstream home automation systems

DIY (Do It Yourself) home automation systems

Managed home automation services

By Application

Lighting, Safety and security

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air-Conditioning)

Entertainment (Home audio and video)

Others (Robotics, heath care)

By Region

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o UK

o France

o Germany

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Home Automation Market Key Players:

Control4 Corporation

Assa Abloy

United Technologies Corporation

Crestron Electronics Inc.

AMX Inc.

ADT Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Monitronics International

Schneider Electric

Others

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Home Automation Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Home Automation Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Home Automation Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.8.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.8.2. Bargaining Power of Consumers

2.8.3. Threat of New Entrants

2.8.4. Threat of Substitute Product and Services

2.8.5. Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

2.9.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Segmentation

2.9.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region

Chapter – Global Home Automation Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis

3.1. Global Home Automation Market Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%), 2014- 2025

3.2. Global Home Automation Market Revenue Market Share (%), 2014- 2025

3.3. Global Home Automation Market Sales (Number of Units), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%), 2014- 2025

3.4. Global Home Automation Market Sales Market Share (%), 2014- 2025

Chapter – Global Home Automation Market Analysis: By Networking Technology Chapter – Global Home Automation Market Analysis: By Type Segment Chapter – Global Home Automation Market Analysis: By Application Chapter – Global Home Automation Market Analysis: By Manufacturer

