Holographic Display Market 2021 Competitive Insights – Looking Glass Factory Inc., Provision Holding Inc., Realview Imaging Ltd

Holographic Display Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)

The Holographic Display Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The holographic display market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.3% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Leading Companies of Global Holographic Display Market are MDH Hologram Ltd, Looking Glass Factory Inc., Provision Holding Inc., Realview Imaging Ltd, RealFiction Holding AB, Animmersion UK Ltd, Kino-mo Limited (HYPERVSN), Shenzhen SMX Display Technology Co. Ltd and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– May 2020 – Looking Glass Factory announced that its display technology would support the UE4 plugin to enable the content creators to visualize designs using its holographic displays. The new feature is suitable to be used in a range of industries, like automotive, architecture, mapping/GIS, and medical imaging.

– Apr 2019 – RealView Imaging’s launched the HOLOSCOPE-i, which is the world’s first medical holographic system that provides realistic, spatially accurate 3D in-air holograms, and was used in a valve procedure in Toronto. Cardiologists and cardiac surgeons at Toronto General Hospital’s Peter Munk Cardiac Centre (PMCC) performed the first live medical procedure using real-time holographic imaging developed by the company.

Key Market Trends:

Automotive Segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The automotive industry is a primary adopter of the display technologies, mainly attributing to the rise of the entertainment displays in vehicles. Initially, displays screens attached to the front seats for the entertainment of the rear passengers were aftermarket solutions that quickly became standard features in high-end cars. With the integration of the smartphone interface into the car entertainment system, screens are being installed in the front dashboard.

– Further, the market is witnessing a dramatic increase in demand in the display area used by .several major automobiles. Traditionally the automotive market space was slow to adopt new technologies. However, the adoption of holographic displays is anticipated to evolve from high-end cars to mid and lower range vehicles in the foreseen period.

Regional Outlook of Holographic Display Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Holographic Display Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

