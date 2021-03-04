High-flow Nasal Cannula Market Demand, Clinical Developments Analysis and Outlook – 2025; ResMed, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Devatec

The High-flow Nasal Cannula Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The High-flow Nasal Cannula report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The High-flow Nasal Cannula report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The High-flow Nasal Cannula market is projected to grow with a CAGR of nearly 12.4% over the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global High-flow Nasal Cannula Market: ResMed, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Devatec, Teleflex Incorporated, Smiths Medica, Vapotherm, Hamilton Medical, Flexicare Medical Limited, TNI medical AG, Great Group Medical Co., Ltd, and others.

Key Market Trends

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Segment is Dominating the High-flow Nasal Cannula Market.

High flow nasal cannula therapy is effective in improving the oxygenation status in patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease accompanied by any disease. The dominant share of the segment is due to the increasing prevalence of the disease. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the year more than 250 million people around the world had COPD for the year 2017, and it is predicted that the number will continue to rise in the forecast period. In patients with COPD, the application of HFNC postextubation significantly decreased the neuroventilatory drive and work of breathing compared with conventional oxygen therapy. HFNC, as compared with conventional Oxygen therapy, significantly decreases the neuroventilatory drive and the work of breathing in patients with COPD. As the prevalence of COPD increases and the product advancements boost the segment growth.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to dominate the overall market, throughout the forecast period. The market growth is due to the factors such as the presence of key players, high prevalence of respiratory diseases in the region, and established healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, beneficial government initiatives and increase in number of research partnerships are some of the drivers expected to increase the market growth. In this region, the United States has the maximum share due to supportive healthcare policies, high number of patients, and a developed healthcare market. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 9 million adults were diagnosed with chronic bronchitis, and about 3.5 million adults were diagnosed with emphysema in the year 2017 only in the United States. As per the statistics the the increasing patient pool and increasing disposable revenue in this country boosts the market growth of the region.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The High-flow Nasal Cannula Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

