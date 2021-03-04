Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN) Market 2021 Size, Status and Business Outlook – 3M, H-gan’s AB, Showa Denko K.K., and Denka Company Limited

The Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN) Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The market for hexagonal boron nitride is expected to register a CAGR of over 5.5% during the forecast period.”

Top Leading Companies of Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN) Market are 3M, H-gan’s AB, Showa Denko K.K., and Denka Company Limited and others.

Key Market Trends:

Coatings/Mold Release/Spray Application to Dominate the Market

– Hexagonal boron nitride coating creates a layer of boron nitride powder on a variety of materials, ranging from metal and plastics to ceramics and wood.

– This coating is ideal for creating a high temperature protective release coating, forming a barrier layer between dissimilar materials, or as a high-performance lubricant on wear parts. This type of coating comes in a thick liquid form that can be brushed or it can be diluted with water to make its consistency more appropriate for spraying or dipping.

– By combining hexagonal boron nitrides unique properties of high thermal conductivity, excellent lubricating abilities, and low electrical conductivity with the functionality of a paint, the coating offers unsurpassed performance as an anti-stick release agent and lubricant in an incredibly convenient form.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

– Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN) Market Size & Analysis (2015 – 2025)

– Market Share Analysis of Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN) Market (%),2015 – 2025

– Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN) Market Share, By Brand

– Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN) Market Share, By Company

– Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN) Market Assessment & Opportunity (Value),2015 – 2025

– Major Companies Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN) Market Value Analysis & Forecast

– Promising Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN) Development by Major Companies

– Detailed Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN) Portfolio of the Major Companies

– Major Deals in the Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN) Market

– Major Companies Analysis

The Report Answers the Following Questions about the Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN) Market:

– What is the size of the global Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN) market during 2015-2026?

– What will be the revenue generated by each Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN) during the forecast period?

– Which Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN) provides the highest market share?

– What are the leading companies dominating the global Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN) market? What is the share of these companies in the global Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN) market?

– How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2021-2026?

– What is the key development implemented by the leading players to stand out in this market?

– Who are the key players in this market space?

