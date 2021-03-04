Helicopters Market to Witness Tremendous Growth Ahead Says P&S Intelligence

The increasing requirement of state-of-the-art helicopters is a major factor responsible for the ballooning sales of helicopters across the world. There have been numerous innovations and technological advancements in the emission systems, engines, and airframes of helicopters over the last few years, which have made the helicopters highly resilient and more sustainable. Moreover, the various technological advancements have massively improved the performance of helicopters in different weather conditions and made them highly sought after in various industrial applications such as in the oil and gas industry, wherein, the helicopters are heavily used for transportation purposes.

Due to the above-mentioned factors, the global helicopters market is expected to register huge growth in the coming years. There are mainly two types of helicopters used across the world— military and civil helicopters. Of these, the civil helicopters are predicted to record faster growth in usage in the future years. Moreover, this category is predicted to register faster growth in the helicopters market in future. Furthermore, the light civil helicopters are expected to generate the highest revenue in the helicopters market than the intermediate, medium, and large and heavy helicopters in the upcoming years.

Geographically, the helicopters market is predicted to register exponential growth in North America over the next few years. This is mainly ascribed to the increasing investments being made by the governments of several countries for promoting the development of helicopters equipped with modern functionalities. In addition to this, the increasing requirement of helicopters in the oil and gas industry, especially in the U.S., is further boosting the growth of the helicopters market in the region.

Therefore, it can be said with confidence that the sales of helicopters will pick up tremendously all over the world in the forthcoming years, mainly because of their mushrooming utilization in various industrial and defense applications in many countries around the world.