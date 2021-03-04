Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market Overview and Growth Rate Analysis 2021 to 2025; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics Incorporate

The Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics Incorporate, Meridian Bioscience, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Biohit Oyj, CorisBioConcept SPRL, CerTest BIOTEC, Epitope Diagnostics, Inc, Exalenz Bioscience Ltd, and others.

Helicobacter pylori, previously known as Campylobacter pylori, is a gram-negative, helically-shaped, microaerophilic bacterium usually found in the stomach. Its helical shape is thought to have evolved to penetrate the mucoid lining of the stomach and thereby establish infection. This bacteria can act as a causative agent for duodenal ulcers, stomach cancer, infection of the small intestine, gastric ulcers and gastritis.

Immunoassay Segment is Expected to Witness a Healthy CAGR

An immunoassay is a biochemical test that measures the concentration or presence of a macromolecule in a solution through the use of an antibody or an antigen. This assay can be used for diagnosis of a disease directly, by measuring the presence of antigens. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), estimates that about two-thirds of the world’s population harbors the bacterium, with infection rates much higher in developing countries than in developed nations. The International Agency for Research on Cancer, classified Helicobacter pylori as a carcinogen, or cancer-causing agent, in humans.

Immunoassay segment hold a significant market share in the helicobacter pylori diagnostics market and is anticipated to show similar trend over the forecast period due to presence of several advanced technologies such as the enzyme immunoassays which are used for the detection of antibodies. Rising prevalence of Helicobacter pylori infections and technological advancements are the key driving factors in the immunoassay segment.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to hold a major market share in the helicobacter pylori diagnostics market due to the increasing prevalence of Helicobacter Pylori infections and rising awareness regarding Helicobacter pylori infections in this region. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), in the United States, about half of people over the age of 60 years and 20 percent of people under the age of 40 years are infected with Helicobacter Pylori. Moreover, technological advancements in the Helicobacter pylori diagnostics and the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure are also fueling the growth of the overall regional market to a large extent.

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

