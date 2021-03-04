Heat Stress Monitor Market Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, and Emerging Technologies

As per a P&S Intelligence report, the global heat stress monitor market is predicted to attain a revenue of $62.5 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.7% during the time period 2020–2030. The market is registering growth due to the rising adoption of heat stress monitors because of strict safety and environmental regulations that have been implemented for workplaces and increasing demand for these devices from the oil & gas and mining industries.

Get the Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/heat-stress-monitor-market-report/report-sample

Many workplaces, such as manufacturing facilities, are not as safe as one would want their workplace to be. Heat stress is a major problem at such workplaces, and the problem has not been given the attention it needs in the past. Recently, however, the scenario has changed for the better and awareness regarding illnesses caused because of heat stress has been rising across the globe. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has set certain standards for monitoring workplace regulations and for workplace safety.

In terms of product, the heat stress monitor market is divided into fixed and portable/handheld, between which, the portable/handheld division dominated the market in 2019. This can owing to the dynamic nature of these devices that allow the users to carry them around the field. The supply chain has slowed down due to the pandemic and has led to the delay of deployments of heat stress monitors in several industries.