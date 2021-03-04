Guidewires Market Size 2021, Sales, Key Raw Materials Price Trend, Description, Business Overview, Top Countries Records, Future Growth by 2027

Guidewires Market is valued at USD 621.5 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 854.3 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 4.65% over the forecast period.

Global ­­Guidewires Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2027- Increasing prevalence of chronic total occlusion (CTO), surge in clinical practices, new advances in interventional radiology and rise in coronary angiographic surgeries are some of the major factors driving the growth.

Scope of the Global ­­Guidewires Market Report:

A guidewire is a long and flexible spring that is used as a guide for placement of a larger device or prosthesis such as a catheter or intramedullary pin. This device is used to enter tight spaces such as obstructed valves, within the body and to help in inserting, positioning, and moving a catheter. Guidewires come in various sizes, length, stiffness and composition. Guidewires are generally single use devices and important for intravascular imaging, placed close to a large diameter catheter, because they allow interventional and flushing catheters to pass over them. Guidewire provides great combination of durability, maneuverability, crossability and support to reach and cross the target lesion. They are available in two basic configurations such as solid steel or nitinol core wires and solid core wire wrapped in a smaller wire coil or braid.

Global Guidewires market is segmented on the basis of type, core material, and application and by region & country level. Based on type, the market is segmented into hydrophilic guidewire, hydrophobic guidewire, surgical guidewire, diagnostic guidewire and others. Based on core material, the market is segmented into nitinol, stainless steel, hybrid and others. Furthermore, on the basis of application, the market is segmented into cardiology, urology, neurology, oncology, gastroenterology and others.

The regions covered in this guidewires market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of guidewires market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Guidewires Companies:

Abbott

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

Terumo Medical Corporation

Cook

ENDO-FLEX GmbH

Cardinal Health

BD

ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD

Merit Medical Systems

BTG International Ltd

UroMed

Teleflex Incorporated

Others.

Global Guidewires Market Dynamics-

Increasing prevalence of chronic total occlusion (CTO), surge in clinical practices, new advances in interventional radiology and rise in coronary angiographic surgeries are some of the major factors expected to drive the growth of guidewires market within the forecast period. For example; cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains the leading cause of death in the United States, represented for about 840,768 deaths in 2016. In addition, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death globally, accounted for over 17.6 million deaths per year in 2016 and this number is expected to grow to more than 23.6 million by the end of 2030. In addition, increasing customers’ inclination towards the minimally invasive techniques is also leading to an increased demand for guidewires. However, most operators do not have a deep knowledge of this guidewires and it needs certifications of medical device authority which may act as a barrier for the growth of this market. In spite of that, with the emergence of novel techniques coupled with new treatment techniques can provide the great opportunities for this market in near future.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Guidewires Market

North America is expected to dominate the global guidewires market due to the well established healthcare infrastructure, rising incidences of coronary heart disease and increasing healthcare expenditure in this region. For example; heart Disease including coronary heart disease and hypertension will remain the No. 1 cause of death in the US. In 2016, coronary heart disease accounted for about 13% of deaths in the US caused approximately 363,452 deaths. Asia pacific is likely to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the favorable government’s support to lessen the overall burden of cardiovascular diseases by adopting non invasive techniques, growing number of medical procedures and rapid economic growth is also accountable in better accessibility to interventional treatment.

Key Benefits for Global Guidewires Market Report–

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Guidewires Market Segmentation:–

By Type: Hydrophilic Guidewire, Hydrophobic Guidewire, Surgical Guidewire, Diagnostic Guidewire, Others

By Core Material: Nitinol, Stainless Steel, Hybrid, Others

By Applications: Cardiology, Urology, Neurology, Oncology, Gastroenterology, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

