Greenhouse Film Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2021 To 2026

The market for greenhouse film is expected to register a CAGR of more than 8%, globally, during the forecast period. The report provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Greenhouse Film market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter's Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff's Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19.

Top Companies in the Global Greenhouse Film Market:

Growers Solution, Poly-Tex, Poly-Ag Corp, Plastika Kritis, Ginegar, Plastika Kritis/Shanghai Hitec, TRM Manufacturing, Farm Plastic Supply, Inc., Grupo Armando Alvarez, RKW-Klerks, Berry Plastics

The market for greenhouse film is expected to register a CAGR of more than 8%, globally, during the forecast period.

Market Overview

Greenhouse film provides an enclosed and covered structure for the maintenance of a controlled growing environment for crops. Greenhouse film is designed to trap the sun’s rays and create a warm humid atmosphere for the efficient growth of crops. The growing demand for greenhouse films for improving agricultural yield and growing demand for greenhouse-protected cultivation has been driving the market growth.

However, the short life span of these films in comparison to polycrabonate sheets is expected to hamper the market growth. Moreover, the unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak are also expected to hinder the growth of the market studied. The growing pattern of developing the out-of-season crops in the greenhouse is expected to propel the growth of greenhouse films for the next few years as the crops are a good source of income for farmers.

Market Insights

LDPE Segment to Dominate the Market

– The LDPE segment stands to be the dominating segment. Factors, such as rising demand for high-quality film to sustain adverse climatic conditions, are expected to provide drive the greenhouse film market.

– LDPE has superior properties to other resin types, like better thickness, optical properties, and resistance to excess sunlight and the external environment, which are expected to drive the LDPE resin-based greenhouse film market.

– Moreover, it has greater flexibility and transparency, and it is comparatively cheaper than other polymer films. Thus, these attributes are anticipated to boost their application in the agriculture industry.

– LDPE is expected to witness demand from the greenhouse film market, owing to the containment of no plasticizers and no heavy metals, as well as it produces no toxic fumes or gases on burning.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific region stands to be the fastest-growing market for greenhouse films. Factors, such as increasing greenhouse cultivations, owing to the rising need for appropriate environmental conditions, have been driving the greenhouse film requirements in the region.

– Greenhouse film offers protection to crops against the effects of frost, wind, rain, and fluctuating temperature while ensuring high quality and faster ripening, enabling the harvest of several crops in one year.

– The increasing need to enhance agricultural yield, along with a growing focus on nutritious food products and indoor farming, is expected to boost the growth of the greenhouse film industry. Yields, for example, tomatoes, lettuce, basil, and cucumbers, develop outside just during a particular period in the year. These harvests command significant expenses commercially. Greenhouse films used in greenhouse structures help in the cultivation of these crops during their off-season, thereby reducing their costs.

– Favorable government initiatives for protected agriculture are helping the growth of greenhouse films in countries, like China, India. Thailand, and Japan.

– In China, the structure of the agriculture industry has been continuously transforming, with modern technologies promoting the all-around development of farming and forestry. Thus, increasing the agriculture industry, which, in turn, is expected to drive the market for greenhouse films.

Regions Are covered By Greenhouse Film Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this.

