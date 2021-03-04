Graphite Market Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast 2025

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Graphite market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Graphite market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Graphite investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Graphite Market:

Triton Minerals, Hexagon Resources, Mason Graphite, Focus Graphite, Energizer Resources, SGL, Mersen, GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF), Graphite India, HEG, Tokai Carbon

The graphite market is expected to register a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Market Overview

The major factors driving the growth of the market studied include the augmenting demand from the burgeoning lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery industry and the rise in steel production in Asia and the Middle East.

On the flip side, the development of substitute anode materials for lithium-ion batteries in high-end applications, stringent environmental regulations, and the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied. Growing usage of graphite in green technologies and the popularity of graphene are projected to offer opportunities for the manufacturers over the forecast period.

Market Insights

Natural Graphite to Drive the Market Growth

– Natural graphite is used in refractories, foundries, crucibles, lubricants, batteries, and expendable.

– The current major application of natural graphite is in refractories, casting, and foundries. In 2019, this application accounted for about 45% of the natural graphite market. It is also expected to witness a considerable growth rate over the forecast period.

– However, the batteries segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application over the next five years, and it is expected to the largest application by 2024.

– The increasing demand for graphite, for its usage in lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and other electricity storage applications, is expected to increase the demand for natural graphite. The manufacturing capacity of the global lithium-ion battery market is expected to increase by four times, over its 2019 level, to reach around 1200 GWh in 2024.

– Furthermore, natural graphite is a low-cost alternative to synthetic graphite. This is further expected to increase the demand for natural graphite.

China to Dominate the Asia-Pacific Market

– In Asia-Pacific, China is the largest economy, in terms of GDP. The annual growth rate of the country’s GDP was 6.6% in 2018, and 6.3% in 2019. China is one of the fastest-growing economies, globally. Additionally, almost all the end-user industries in the country have been growing, owing to the rising population, living standards, and per capita income. China continues to dominate graphite production and demand. Almost all stages of the lithium-ion battery manufacturing chains are focused in China, and the country is by far the largest and most rapidly growing market for lithium-ion batteries, which paves the way for the market growth of graphite.

– However, owing to the international trade turbulences and unfavorable geopolitical affairs, the growth rate is expected to slow down initially, during the forecast period. Moreover, the COVD-19 pandemic is having a substantial economic impact, as the Chinese economy contracted by 6.8% for the first time in decades, in Q1 2020, as the virus forced factories and businesses to shut down.

– In October 2018, the Dutch startup company, Lithium Werks, signed an agreement to build a new battery factory in the Yangtze River delta, with an investment of EUR 1.6 billion (around USD 1.8 billion). This makes China the premier destination to produce lithium-ion batteries effectively and cheaply, moving ahead of the East Asian rivals, Japan and South Korea.

– Graphite has also found application in the steelmaking industry. China holds the largest share, in terms of consumption and production capacity of graphite electrodes in the global scenario. China has produced nearly 520 thousand metric tons of graphite electrode, of which nearly 62% share was utilized for domestic consumption. In this scenario, graphite is being increasingly used by the steel-making industries for niche applications.

Regions Are covered By Graphite Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

