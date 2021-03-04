GPIO Expanders Market Dynamics, Influencing Factors, Development, Increasing Scope, Specification & Overview 2020-2025

The Report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. GPIO Expanders Market Report is an objective and in-depth study of the current state aimed at the major drivers, market strategies, and key player’s growth. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, New product launch, Product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a universal and local scale.

Some of the key players operating in this market include: NXP Semiconductors,Maxim Integrated,Microchip Technology Inc.,Maxlinear, Inc.,Texas Instrument,Lattice Semiconductor,Analog Devices, Inc.,Silicon Laboratories,Nexperia,On Semiconductor,STMicroelectronics,Semtech Corp.,Diodes Incorporated SA,Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

GPIO Expanders Market: Overview

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest research report on the global GPIO expanders market for the historical period of 2017–2018 and the forecast period of 2019–2027, the rising demand for GPIO expanders for use in various applications is expected to boost the global GPIO expanders market during the forecast period

In terms of revenue, the global GPIO expanders market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ 4.3 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period

Regions Covered in the Global Ground GPIO Expanders Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)a

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020-2026

GPIO Expanders Market: Key Developments

Key providers of GPIO expanders are focusing on new product development and technological advancements. Some of the key developments in the GPIO expanders market are as follows:

In March 2019, Adafruit, an open-source hardware company, launched a new product called Adafruit GPIO Expander Bonnet with 16 additional I/O over I2C. The product includes 16 additional digital input/output pins, which can be used for different input and output connections. Each pin can be set as a digital output (high or low) or as an input, with an internal pull-up. Primarily, these pins are designed for circuitry connections to SDA/SCL I2C pins for control.

Points Covered in the Report

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as market players, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report. This report analysed 12 years data history and forecast.

The growth factors of the market are discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

Data and information by market player, by region, by type, by application and etc., and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.

The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

