Glucose Management Systems Market Report Analysis With Industry Share Published by Leading Research Firm

Global Glucose Management Systems Market: Snapshot

Glucose management systems have been revolutionary to monitor blood glucose level for individuals with hypoglycemia, hyperglycemia, Type I and Type II diabetes. Glucose management systems have been instrumental for the proper management of diabetes, which if not properly managed can lead to complications related to permanent brain damage and even death.

Glucose management system is an instrument to monitor and manage blood glucose level of patients. The glucose management system computes the amount of intravenous insulin that is needed to maintain blood glucose level. The system does so by adapting to individual insulin, which may even be fluctuating requirements of a patient.

Glucose management system functions with the help of managed doses of glucose and a software system. The system comprises of automated insulin delivery to patients and digital recording of insulin data. The software in the system provides a recommendation for a personalized insulin dose for intravenous and subcutaneous delivery with the help of more than 60 algorithms. The recording mechanism of the system stores data pertaining to blood glucose level for a large timeframe, and can be used to plot a graph.

The glucose management system market is driven by the rising incidence of diabetes and growing attempts by public and private entities for proper diabetes management. The use of glucose management system is gaining traction as they are suitable for any inpatient hospital setting, which includes critical, intensive, med-surg, and pediatric care. This is because 30-50% of hospitalized patients require a diagnosis for diabetes, prediabetes, or hyperglycemia.

Geographically, the global glucose management systems market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the global market in terms of revenue in 2016, attributed to rising per-capita expenditure of the population on health care and incorporation of wireless technology in the diabetes care sector by manufacturers. Technological advancements in the data management system to monitor blood glucose level and rising customer adoption for the same are the major factors likely to fuel the growth of the market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. However, North America is expected to continue to dominate the global glucose management system market from 2017 to 2025, owing to rising investments by public and private players in the health care sector in emerging economies.

Key players in the global glucose management system market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Monarch Medical technologies, Animas Corporation, LifeScan, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, DarioHealth Corp., Abbott, Senseonics, and Dexcom, Inc., among others.

