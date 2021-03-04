Global Xerosis Treatment Market | HRA Pharma, Merz Pharma, PuraCap Pharmaceutical LLC, Prince Care Pharma Pvt Ltd., Nemus Pharma, UAS Pharmaceuticals

Xerosis or “dry skin” is caused by lack of moisture in the skin. This lack of moisture in skin can be caused by ageing or by underlying diseases such as diabetes. Xerosis generally occurs on the lower legs and can also occur on trunk, forearms and hands. It may appear on face too. Xerosis is also called xeroderma or xerosis cutis.

The prevalence of xerosis or xeroderma is approximately 1 case in 100,000 people. The occurrence of this condition in males and females is equal. The prevalence is more common in areas including North Africa and Middle East.

Market Drivers

Rising awareness about xerosis and its treatments will increase the market in the forecast period

Influence of healthy and quality lifestyle and fashion industry are key factors that propel the market growth

Increasing climatic changes and pollution are major causes of xerosis; which boosts the growth of the market

Growing geriatric population will drive the market growth in the future

By Signs and Symptoms

Tightness

Roughness

Itching

Others

By Medication

Corticosteroids

Immuno-Modulators

Topical Moisturizers

Others

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

Competitive Analysis:

Global xerosis treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of xerosis treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global xerosis treatment market are HRA Pharma, Merz Pharma, PuraCap Pharmaceutical LLC, Prince Care Pharma Pvt Ltd., Nemus Pharma, UAS Pharmaceuticals, Ovelle, CHEIRON PHARMA, Ceragenix Pharmaceuticals, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Galderma Laboratories, L.P., Unilever, Hempz, New Avon Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Croda International Plc, Estée Lauder Inc, Dow, Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, Mylan N.V. among others.

