Global X-ray Crystallography Market | Bruker, Charles River, Rigaku Corporation, WuXi AppTec, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation

X-Ray crystallography is a diagnostic and research method involving the usage of crystals and studying them with the help of x-ray diffractions. This helps in studying atomic and molecular structure of the crystals. This diffraction helps in creating an image of electrons available in the crystals involving the utilization of data of diffraction recreating a 3D image of the same.

Market Drivers

Increased levels of investments and expenditure incurred for drug discoveries, is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market

Advancements in product offerings resulting in portable products resulting in higher adoption, this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases globally, is expected to positively affect the growth

By Application

Academic Research

Industrial

Mineralogy & Metallurgy

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Material Science

Physical

Atomic Science

Competitive Analysis:

Global X-Ray crystallography market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of X-Ray crystallography market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global X-Ray crystallography market are Bruker, Charles River, Rigaku Corporation, WuXi AppTec, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Anton Paar GmbH, MīTeGen LLC, Huber Diffraktionstechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Spectris, Molecular Dimensions Limited, Agilent Technologies, Inc., MOXTEK, Inc. among others.

