Global Wearable Skin Patch Market | eQur SA, Chrono Therapeutics Inc., Dexcom, Inc., Nemaura, Abbott, Medtronic, GENTAG, Inc., Insulet Corporation

Wearable skin patches are patches that have been attached to the skin for a certain period of time and are used in therapy and medication. They are used both in the delivery of drugs, patient monitoring and in athletics. Skin patches are unique as they stick to one location without any motion interference and assist to record accurate information. These patches are connected with most mobile operating systems and can also be readily connected via Bluetooth, making them an alternative to other health surveillance devices such as fitness bands and watches.

Market Drivers

Affordable price of the product drives the market growth

Surging preference for wearable patches in the cosmetic industry is flourishing the market growth

increasing preference for healthy lifestyle is driving the growth of the market

Easy connectivity with smartphones and computing devices are helping to grow this market

By Technology

Regular Wearable

Connected Wearable

By Application

Clinical applications

Non-Clinical Applications

Competitive Analysis:

Global wearable skin patch market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of wearable skin patch market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global wearable skin patch market are CeQur SA, Chrono Therapeutics Inc., Dexcom, Inc., Nemaura, Abbott, Medtronic, GENTAG, Inc., Insulet Corporation, Kenzen, Inc., G-TECH Services, Inc., HIVOX BIOTEK INC., iRhythm Technologies, Inc., Raiing Medical Company, Isansys Ltd., Sensium Healthcare Ltd, Leaf Healthcare, Inc., Rare Beauty Brands, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Indiegogo, Inc., Feeligreen, VitalConnect, UPRIGHT, among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, L’Oréal had launched its prototype of My Skin Track pH which measures the ph level of the skin which helps to determine the ph level of skin whether it is balanced or not. It uses the microfluidic technology by using quantity of sweat from skin pores through a network of micro-channels which provides a precise pH reading in 15 minutes. This launch had expand the product portfolio of the company and positioned it as a market leader

In October 2018, VivaLNK has partnered with Reckitt Benckiser for distribution and supply of wearable continuous temperature monitor worldwide. The Nurofen FeverSmart and Enfasmart FeverSense are manufactured for parents who wish to track temperature changes in their child for immediate action after detection of a fever. The launch will product market and expand their customer base globally

