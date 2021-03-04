Global Vehicle Scanner Market 2021 – Application, Industry Trends, Business Growth, Analysis by Top Leaders Gatekeeper, SecureOne, INFINITE TECHNOLOGIES, Godrej and more – Forecast 2028

Vehicle scanners are the type of inspection devices and components which scan the body and inside of the vehicle for any threats. These components scan under the vehicle by using under vehicle scanning system (UVSS), and they also scan inside the vehicles for any unidentified individuals or threats with the help of CCTV cameras. These devices and components altogether are termed as vehicle scanners.

Vehicle Scanner Market will reach at an estimated value of USD 2.70 billion and grow at a CAGR of 6.20% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Rising infrastructure development is a crucial factor accelerating the market growth, also, rising installations of vehicle scanner systems to prevent activities such as border trespassing, smuggling, and human trafficking and increasing availability of advanced security solutions that can provide throughout inspection without causing distress to passengers are the major factors among others boosting the vehicle scanner market. Moreover, increase in the demand for full vehicle body scanning and rising encouragement from government facilities will further create new opportunities for vehicle scanner market in the forecast period mentioned above.

On the basis of scanner type, vehicle scanner market is segmented into fixed/static scanner and portable/mobile scanner.

Based on technology type, the vehicle scanner market is segmented into sensing, illuminating, scanning, imaging and processing.

Based on structure type, the vehicle scanner market is segmented into drive-through and UVSS.

Based on application, the vehicle scanner market is segmented into government/critical infrastructure protection and private/commercial facilities.

The vehicle scanner market is also segmented on the basis of component into camera, lighting unit, barrier and vehicle scanning software.

The major players covered in vehicle scanner market report are Gatekeeper Security Inc., SecureOne International BV, INFINITE TECHNOLOGIES, Godrej, SCANLAB GmbH, Omnitec Group, TESCON Sicherheitssysteme AG, Leidos, UVeye, International Road Dynamics Inc., EL-GO TEAM, Advanced Detection Technology LLC, Rapiscan Systems, CASS PARKING, VMI Security System, Chemring Group PLC, Amba Defence Global Ltd, Dahua Technology Co. Ltd, Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Vehant Technologies, Safeway Inspection System Limited and PARKnSECURE Pvt. Ltd. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Vehicle scanner market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, scanner type, technology type, structure type, application and component as referenced above.

The countries covered in the vehicle scanner market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

