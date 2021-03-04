Global Uterine Cancer Drug Market | Elekta AB, Ability Pharma, Apotex Inc, Merck & Co. Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, CELGENE CORPORATION

Global Uterine Cancer Drug Market By Types (Endometrial Adenocarcinoma, Adenosquamous Carcinoma, Papillary Serous Carcinoma and Uterine Sarcoma), Mechanism of Action (Angiogenesis Inhibitor, Monoclonal Antibody, Mammalian Target of Rapamycin (mTOR) Inhibitor, and Others), Drugs (Bevacizumab, Everolimus, Temsirolimus, Pembrolizumab, and Others), Therapy (Radiation Therapy, Chemotherapy, Hormone Therapy, Immunotherapy and Targeted Therapy), Treatment (Supportive Care, Surgery and Medication), Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous and Others), Distribution Channel (Direct, Online Pharmacy, Retailers and Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Uterine cancer is a type of cancer that occurs in the layers of the cells that forms the lining of uterus called endometrium. Symptoms include vaginal bleeding after menopause, pelvic pain and bleeding between periods. Uterine cancer can be detected at an early stage because it frequently produces abnormal vaginal bleeding and can be treated by removing the uterus surgically.

According to the American Cancer Society’s for the year 2019, estimated that in the United States there are about 61,880 new cases of uterine cancer will be diagnosed and about 12,160 women will die from uterine cancer. Rising awareness for the diagnosis of cancer and the presence of the developed healthcare infrastructure are expected to propel the market in the United States

By Types

Endometrial Adenocarcinoma

Adenosquamous Carcinoma

Papillary Serous Carcinoma

Uterine Sarcoma

By Mechanism of Action

Angiogenesis Inhibitor

Mammalian Target of Rapamycin (mTOR) Inhibitor

Monoclonal Antibody

Others

Leading Key Players:

The key market players in the global uterine cancer drug market are Elekta AB, Ability Pharma, Apotex Inc, Merck & Co. Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, CELGENE CORPORATION, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc, ALLERGAN, Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Hetero, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Biogen, AbbVie Inc, Gilead Sciences, Inc among others.

