Global Urinalysis Market Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size, Demand, Development Strategy, Future Trends 2027||Players-GENERAL ELECTRIC, BD, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 77 Elektronika Kft, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

Global urinalysis market is expected to reach USD 8,767.60 million by 2027 from USD 4,994.50 million in 2019 growing with the substantial CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global urinalysis market are Abbott, Medtronic, Siemens, GENERAL ELECTRIC, BD, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 77 Elektronika Kft, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Sysmex Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Cardinal Health, Beckman Coulter Inc., ACON Laboratories Inc., ARKRAY Inc ., Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, GUILIN YOULITE ELECTRONICS GROUP CO. LTD ., BioMaxima SA, Quidel Corporation, Metropolis India, Dr Lal PathLabs and Trinity Biotech among others.

Global Urinalysis Market Scope and Market Size

Global urinalysis market is segmented into six notable segments which are based on the testing type, product, modality, application, end user and distribution channel.

On the basis of testing type, the urinalysis market is segmented into urine biochemistry testing and urine sediment testing. In 2020, the urine biochemistry testing segment in testing type segment in global urinalysis market is expected to grow due to the growing advancement in the testing operations with the help of technology.

On the basis of product, the urinalysis market is segmented into instruments and consumables. In 2020, the instruments segment in global urinalysis market is expected to grow due to the need for performing automatic accurate urine testing.

On the basis of modality, the urinalysis market is segmented into portable, standalone, table top, bench top and others. In 2020, the portable segment in global urinalysis market is expected to grow due to the prevalence of urinary tract infections and the need to get the maximum relevant information with the help of modalities.

On the basis of application, the urinalysis market is segmented into urinary tract infections, kidney diseases, diabetes, liver diseases, pregnancy & fertility and others. In 2020, the urinary tract infections segment in global urinalysis market is expected to grow due to growing prevalence of urinary infections as it is considered as the most common outpatient infections with a life time incidence of more than 60% in adult women.

On the basis of end-user, the urinalysis market is segmented into hospital, laboratory, homecare setting and others. In 2020, hospital segment is expected to dominate global urinalysis market due to presence of trained professionals.

On the basis of distribution channel segment, the urinalysis market is segmented into direct tenders and retail sales. In 2020, the direct tenders segment in global urinalyses market is expected to grow due to increased demand of advanced technologies and testing requirements in medical care for urinalysis operations and diagnosis.

Urinalysis Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for urinalysis market in North America region has the highest market share followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. Market leader is Abbott which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 10% to 25% in the North America region. The market is witnessing continuous product launch, partnership and other strategies in the market.

For instance,

in August 2019, Sysmex Corporation signed exclusive agreement for distribution of urine chemistry analyzer to Siemens Healthineers for reference and hospital laboratory use. This production has helped the company in generating more revenue over a period of time.

North America is expected to dominate the market as number of urinalysis have been increased in last few years, due to increasing high adoption of urinalysis for treatment of the liver disease and urinary tract infections. U.S. is expected to dominate in the market and leading the growth in the North America market as continuous increase in rising number of Urinalysis patients in the U.S.

Impact of COVID-19 in the market

