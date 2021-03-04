Global Urgent Care Market | American Family Care; Aurora Health Care; Bellin Health Systems; CareSpot Family of Urgent Care

Urgent care is a walk-in clinic that focuses on delivering outpatient care in a dedicated healthcare facility outside a conventional emergency department. Urgent care centers are specially designed so they can treat injuries or illness which needs immediate care. Different services such as acute illness treatment, immunization & vaccination, trauma treatment, and other are provided in the urgent care.

Market Drivers

Rising aging population will drive the market growth

Increasing cases of sports related injuries will also enhance the market growth

Growing healthcare insurance and other medical reimbursement facilities will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Rising disposable income will also accelerate the market growth

By Service

Acute Illness Treatment

Trauma/Injury Treatment

Physical Examinations

Immunization and Vaccination

Other Services

By Ownership

Corporate-Owned Urgent Care Centers

Physician-Owned Urgent Care Centers

Hospital-Owned Urgent Care Centers

Other Urgent Care Centers

Leading Key Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global urgent care market are American Family Care; Aurora Health Care; Bellin Health Systems; CareSpot Family of Urgent Care Brands; Concentra, Inc.; Doctors Care; FastMed Urgent Care; Sarasota Memorial Health Care System.; Intermountain Healthcare,; MD Now Urgent Care Centers.; MedExpress Urgent Care; NextCare Holdings, Inc; PatientFirst; Physicians Immediate Care; Texas MedClinic; U.S. HealthWorks Medical Group; City Practice Group of New York.; St. Joseph’s Health Care London; Columbia Asia.; HCA Healthcare UK; among others.

