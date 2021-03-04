Global tularemia Infection Market | Appili Therapeutics, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co., Inc, Aradigm Corporation, Debiopharm Group, EpiVax

Global tularemia Infection market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Emergence of drugs used to treat risk associated with tularemia Infection and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth

Market Definition: Global Tularemia Infection Market

Tularemia is also known as deerfly fever or rabbit fever is an infectious disease caused by the gram-negative bacteria francisella tularensis that infects wild rodents, squirrels, birds, rabbit and can infect the human by direct contact with an infected animal or from tick, mosquito, or deer fly bites. It can cause a severe flu-like illness and long-term health problems.

Segmentation: Global Tularemia Infection Market

By Type

Ulceroglandular

Typhoidal

Oculoglandular

Others

By Treatment

Medication

Vaccinations

Surgery

Global tularemia Infection market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global tularemia Infection market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Leading Key Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global tularemia Infection market are Appili Therapeutics, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co., Inc, Aradigm Corporation, Debiopharm Group, EpiVax, Inc., Cerus Corporation, Aduro Biotech, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, DEINOVE, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Fresenius Kabi AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc and others

Market Drivers

Increase in number of farmers, especially those who work with animals, people who are engaged in slaughterhouses and veterinary personnel are vulnerable to this disease is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

Emergence of drugs used in the treatment of symptoms associated with Q-fever is enhancing the market

Market Restraints

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

