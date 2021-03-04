Global Suture Passer Market | Gateway Medical Associates, HNM Medical, Integrated Endoscopy, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Smith & Nephew, Arthrex

Suture passer is used to perform solid fixation of structures, and often used to remove structures during surgical procedures with anchoring suture through an osseous tunnel. The suture passer is also used to pass soft tissue structures and tendons through bones during reconstructive procedures. The demand for suture passer has widely increased as the product is helping surgeons by offering various benefits such as suture passer abolishes inconvenience and time and can be used in several arthroscopic procedures. Demand for suture passer is furthered expected to increase with rising accidents and burn cases.

Market Drivers

Increasing number of surgical procedures and burn cases is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases acts as a market driver

Increasing technological advancement also drives this market growth

Favorable reimbursement scenario in developed regions will also accelerate the market growth

By Procedure

Ophthalmic Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Orthopedic Surgeries

Gynecological Surgeries

Cosmetic & Plastic Surgeries

Neurological Surgery

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Centers

Specially Clinics

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2015, Ceterix Orthopaedics, Inc. received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for NovoStitch Plus a meniscal repair system. The product is designed to be used in orthopedic surgeries to address radial, horizontal, and other complex meniscal tears. This product approval will help company to increase product portfolio in global suture passer market

In July 2018, Stryker launched Cobra, First reusable suture passer for arthroscopic rotator cuff repair. The Cobra is designed to offers better needle stiffness as compared to other suture passer and to resolve other problems such as intraoperative misfires and distal tip needle breakages. The new product launch will help company to increase its market presence as new product is a value-based robust needle technology to provide cost-effective solution

Competitive Analysis:

Global suture passer market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of suture passer market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global suture passer market are Gateway Medical Associates, HNM Medical, Integrated Endoscopy, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Smith & Nephew, Arthrex, Inc., Stryker, CONMED Corporation, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Richard Wolf GmbH, The Ackermann Group, Cannuflow, Ceterix Orthopaedics, Siesta Medical, Inc., THE OR COMPANY, M.A. QADEER & NASEER SURGICAL CO. among others.

